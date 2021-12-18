Every lead actor who left the show early (and why)

Connect with us

NBC’s hit sitcomOffice featured an astellar ensemble cast, but several of the show’s main and supporting characters left before the show’s finale. Although the original British version ofOfficewhich the American version is based on lasted only 14 episodes, the American show enjoyed a long broadcast on television and is still regarded as one of the greats of television comedy and a remarkable pioneer in the genre of the simulated sitcom. Even though the show was such a success, some of the cast left before the end.

With long seriesOffice, actors can sometimes face a difficult situation. On the one hand, being linked to a successful show that is likely to continue to renew itself means guaranteed work and the opportunity to collaborate with familiar people with whom they already have a relationship. However, a long stint on TV can cause some actors to feel stuck in a rut or miss out on career and personal growth opportunities. Sometimes staying or going can even be a more personal matter.

The actors who started fromOfficeBefore the series took its course, all had their own reasons for doing so, although all parted ways on good terms. Likewise, many of them continued to make other big plans after leavingOffice and have continued to do so more recently. Some have even returned for OfficeThe beloved series finale of, making both emotional and hysterical cameos that have stayed true to their characters. Here are all the main actors who are goneOfficeearly, and the reasons they did it.


Steve Carell (Michael Scott)

Michael Scott looking at the watermark on The Office

Sure,Office would not be what he is without self-proclaimed “The best boss in the world“Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell. Office Season 7 sees Michael finally leave Dunder Mifflin and Scranton, Pennsylvania, to move to Colorado with his fiancee Holly. It’s one of the most emotional moments on the sitcom, and it was a tough farewell for the cast, as Carell had been such an important member of the show since its original Season 1 adaptation.

At the time, the official word on Steve Carell’s departure from Officewas that he just felt it was time to go and wanted to spend more time with his family. However, in Andy Greene’s 2020 book,


Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor)

Kelly Kapoor with her hand on her chest at her desk in The Office

Kelly’s dispatch from the customer service representativeOffice arrives in the Season 9 premiere, when she announces that she is moving with her fiance Ravi to Miami … Ohio. However, she does appear in the series finale, rightly running away with lover Ryan over and over again to Dwight and Angela’s wedding, leaving Ryan’s son Drake in the care of the unsuspecting Ravi. According to the actress, her departure from the series actually went smoothly. The reason for Mindy Kaling’s departureOfficeis that she was starting her own show,The Mindy project, and she ended up working with some of her friends fromOffice on this project as well, like BJ Novak and Ed Helms.


BJ Novak (Ryan Howard)

Jim makes Ryan work in the closet

Like Kapoor, BJ Novak, who plays Ryan inOffice, was also a writer for the series, as well as a producer. He also left right at the start of Season 9, with Ryan following Kelly to Ohio but claiming his simultaneous departure was actually unrelated. Much like Kapoor, Novak’s next project wasThe Mindy project, because he was executive producer of the pilot. According to BJ Novak, hisOffice the main reason for leaving was burnout. By season 9, other big players like Carell, and in particular Kaling, who Novak was actually quite close to when he was working on the series, had already left. Novak didn’t feel as invested in the show as he wanted and didn’t feel like he could do it anymore, even though he was offered a role as Officeshowrunner is moving forward.


David Denman (Roy Anderson)

Office

Roy Anderson, played by David Denman, is best known for being Pam’s fiance / boyfriend in the show’s early seasons. Inattentive and prone to violence, Roy primarily serves as a hindrance to Jim and Pam’s romance throughout.Officeseasons 1-3. This is ultimately why Denman left too; after Pam and RoyOffice breaking up, the actor knew he wouldn’t be on the show any longer. Denman’s initial contract was pretty low for Seasons 1-3, with the caveat of becoming much more lucrative in Seasons 4 and beyond. This rather disturbing setup, coupled with the writers’ commitment to reunite Jim and Pam, meant Denman was not destined to remain a series regular after Season 3.


His character found redemption inOfficeSeason 9 episode, aptly titled “Roy’s Wedding”. The episode opens with Jim and Pam somewhat awkwardly attending a lavish (and oddly early morning) wedding for Roy and his new bride-to-be. The reception revealed that Roy had in fact started a successful gravel business, providing him with a beautiful home. He even took piano lessons to impress his new bride, which naturally shocked his ex Pam.

Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson)

Jan Levinson (The Office)

One ofThe offices the most notorious characters are Jan Levinson, who plays Michael’s tense business boss, his domineering girlfriend, and his unstable ex at various points in the series. Jan’s appearance in the series wanes mainly at the end of Season 5, although she also appears as a recurring character in Season 7. Jan’s role onOffice after her breakup with Michael becomes less important, which is part of why actress Melora Hardin has disappeared from the series. On the podcast,An oral history of the office, Hardin also revealed that she never felt a real sense of belonging on set. While there was no ill will between her and the rest of the cast, a side effect of Jan appearing only in specific scenes as opposed to Scranton’s cohesive office meant she wasn’t not as closely related as everyone else.


Amy Ryan (Holly Lin)

Office

Another iconic flame from Michael Scott onOffice is HR rep Holly Flax, played by Amy Ryan. In a refreshing all other female twist, Michael Scott stepped out onOffice before Holly, she suits her unique personality and quirks perfectly, and the two seem to be genuinely in love. While she’s not technically considered a lead actor for any of the seasons she appears in, Amy Ryan is undoubtedly a staple ofOfficeIt’s storyline because of how Holly helps shape Michael’s journey. The simple reason the actress didn’t stick around until the show’s final season is the fact that Holly and Michael’s lives were completely linked after season 7, so it would have been inappropriate for Ryan to appear without Carell. .


Zach Woods (Gabe Lewis)

Gabe and Erin's office

Gabe, played by Zach Woods, is one ofOfficeweirder late season additions to the main cast. Technically a management consultant after Saber bought Dunder Mifflin in Season 6, there’s a lot going on aboutOffice‘s Gabe Lewis that makes no sense. The character mysteriously disappears after season 8, presumably unceremoniously fired by David Wallace after buying Dunder Mifflin from Saber. Gabe does, however, have an appearance in the Season 9 episode “Moving On.” Woods has never revealed any particular reason for his departure.Officesoon after being promoted to a starring role in Season 7, although it could have been to devote more time to other projects. Since he’s on Office, Woodshas notably starred in HBOSilicon Valley.


Other main actors who have leftOffice Early

A few other actors had a one-season lead roleOffice Before leaving. Like Roy, Rashida Jones’ character Karen Filippelli wasn’t meant to lastOfficesince her main role was to separate Jim and Pam during season 2 to add drama to their long love story. However, Jones is really goneOffice in order to work onParks and recreation, leading to the theory that Parks and recreation‘sAnn PerkinsandOfficeKarenare’s sort of the same person.

Finally, James Spader was only on Office as the main character of season 8, in which he played Michael Scott’s replacement, Robert California. This appearance was always meant to be a one-off, so it’s no surprise that Spader left the series ahead of Season 9 as planned. Nonetheless, his performance as a cunning and at times even frightening corporate opportunist made Spader one of theOfficethe most interesting lead actors to leave the series earlier.


