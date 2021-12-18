RIP Eve Babitz, writer and columnist of Hollywood excess





Eve Babitz in 1997 Photo: Paul harris (Getty Images) Eve Babitz, the famous writer and artist who chronicled the glamorous and excessive culture of the 60s and 70s in Hollywood, died yesterday in Los Angeles of complications from Huntington’s disease. She was 78 years old. His death was confirmed today by his biographer, Lili Anolik, to the Associated press. Babitz was born in 1943 in Hollywood, California to a classical violinist father and an artist mother. After graduating from high school in Hollywood, she quickly began designing album covers for Atlantic Records musicians of the late 1960s like Linda Ronstadt, The Byrds, and collage art for Buffalo Springfields. . Buffalo Springfield again. On the recommendation of Didions, Babitz began writing for Rolling stone in 1971, and would continue to contribute essays, memoirs, as well as fictions scrambling the two for publications including Squire, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue. She became a notable figure in the Hollywood scene of the 60s and 70s both through her own connections and those she helped foster. In addition to dating celebrities and musicians like Jim Morrison (whom she tried to convince to avoiding naming his group The Doors), Harrison Ford, Steve Martin (whose white suit was her suggestion) and Stephen Stills, she also introduced Frank Zappa to Salvador Dali. Denominational and festive representations of Babitz from LA and her celebrities such as Jack Nicholson, Andy Warhol, Joan Didion and Dennis Hopper have become a staple during the time she wrote. Some of his most notable works include Eve Hollywood, Sex and rage, Wife, Two by two, Black swans, and Slow days, fast business. My secret ambition has always been to be an old maid, wrote Babitz, an example of the scathing and often self-deprecating humor that often permeated his work. While Babitz’s book sales have never been soaring, a 2014 Vanity Fair profile by his biographer sparked a resurgence in late career popularity as younger generations rediscovered his writings through reprints of his past books. In 2017, a Hulu series based on her memoir was in production, and Lili Anoliks Babitz biography, Hollywood Eve, was released in 2019 and received widespread acclaim. Babitz is survived by his sister.

