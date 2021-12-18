COVID-19 surge: New York State hits record daily cases, more pop-up vaccine sites open as Omicron variant spreads





New York City continues to see a vertical surge in infections and transmissions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak fueled, in part, by the rapidly evolving Omicron variant. The Empire State on Friday recorded a record number of COVID-19 infections in a single day, with 21,027 people testing positive for the virus. Almost half of the cases came from the five districts, 10,286 in total. Data from the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene continues to show rapid community spread of COVID-19 in the city. The city-wide transmission rate as of Dec. 18 stood at 384.74 new cases per 100,000 population, with Manhattan’s transmission rate reaching 535.76 per 100,000 population, the highest of the five boroughs. On December 13, the daily positivity rate stood at 6.04%, down from 7.35% a day earlier. The number raised alarms after Senior Health Advisor Dr Jay Varma tweeted that the COVID-19 positivity rate doubled in three days between December 10 and December 12, an indication that the Omicron variant was a more infectious version of COVID-19 spreading rapidly throughout the city. Varma’s analysis appeared to be confirmed by the World Health Organization, which reported on Saturday that COVID-19 cases were doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas with high community transmission of the Omicron variant. “There is still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron,” the WHO said. “More data is needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is affected by vaccination and pre-existing immunity. “ With a week to go before Christmas, the lines at COVID-19 testing sites across New York City continue to be very long days after Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to expand testing capacity in the midst of the recent increase. COVID-19-related hospitalizations are on the rise, but not yet to an alarming degree. According to the city’s Ministry of Health and Mental Hygiene, the average number of 7-day hospitalizations had fallen to 94 by December 13. Health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to get the shot or, if they’ve already received both doses, a booster to help them fight off a potential infection. The Department of Health notes that the latest wave of COVID-19 is hitting unvaccinated New Yorkers the hardest. As of December 4, the infection rate among unvaccinated New Yorkers was 804.46 per 100,000 population; in contrast, the rate of vaccinated New Yorkers was 96.81 per 100,000. With that in mind, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of a number of new pop-up vaccination sites across the state, including in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens. “The winter push is in full swing, but we are not helpless. We have the tools to fight against this virus and its variants: get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask ”, Hochul“We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and tests widely available as soon as possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones.” The new pop-up vaccine sites in New York are: Brooklyn (offering Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up, Pfizer boosters, Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and over, and Moderna boosters) Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, 11 Sumpter Street, Stuyvesant Heights. Open Saturday December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cornerstone Baptist Church, 574 Madison Street, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Open Sunday December 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New York Family Service Network, 1721 Pitkin Ave., Brownsville. Open Wednesday December 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bronx (offering Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up, and Pfizer boosters) Eugenio Mara de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse. Open on Dec. 21, 23, 28 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (access reserved only to students, teachers and staff)

Part of the Solution, 2759 Webster Ave. Open to everyone on Thursday, January 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Manhattan (offering Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and over, and Pfizer boosters) Mount Pleasant Christian Academy, 2009 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., Harlem. Open Sunday December 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 West 180th St. Open Tuesdays, December 21 and 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New York Harm Reduction Educators, 104 East 126th St., Suite 1A, East Harlem. Open Tuesdays December 21 and 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Queens (offering Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up, Pfizer boosters, Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and over, and Moderna boosters) Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens. oOpen Saturday, December 17, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on 21, 23, 28 and 30 Dec. and Jan. 4 and 6, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

