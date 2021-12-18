Bobs Burgers bans actor for alleged involvement in report of attack on Capitol Hill | TV animation





While the conservative hosts of Fox News continue to minimize the scale of the deadly bombing on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and their ties to the president who spurred him on to another part of the Fox media empire appear to have suppressed a personality who allegedly participated in it: the actor and comedian Jay Johnston. According to a report by the daily beast, the Bobs Burgers actor was blacklisted by Fox for his reported presence among supporters of Donald Trump who sought to violently overthrow the presidential election. Johnston, 53, has not been charged or convicted of a felony, or even admitted he was on Capitol Hill on January 6. Nonetheless, the Beast cited anonymous sources close to the creators of Bobs Burgers as saying that Johnston was no longer allowed to voice the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr on the long-running cartoon sitcom. Bob and Jimmy Pesto Sr in a Bobs Burgers still. Photography: Fox Johnston has appeared in 43 episodes of Bob Burgers since 2011, but has disappeared from the 12th season which began in September, the Beast said, adding that his last appearance to date was in a season 11 episode that aired. for the last time in May. Johnston was not available for comment, the Beast said, while Fox and Disney, which includes the show on its Disney + streaming service, declined to do so. Internet detectives identified Johnston as a man wearing a camouflage face mask on the Capitol and wanted by the FBI for questioning. The beast cited a tweet identifying Johnston by Cassandra Church, an actor who worked with him on the comedy podcast Harmontown. I’m not a detective, but I know Jay, Church tweeted in March. He said he was there. And that’s him in the photo. So In a tweet subsequently deleted, Spencer Crittenden, who also appeared in Harmontown, wrote that Johnston was a cowardly Trump supporter and was there at the time. Comedy screenwriter Tim Heidecker claimed to have fully confirmed from reliable sources that it was Jay, although he too deleted his posts later. Johnstons reported that his employer’s treatment contrasted sharply with that of Fox News figures including Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, who continue to promote the false narrative that outside actors were involved in the insurgency. Hannity and Ingraham this week became involved in the House investigation into the violence on January 6, when it was revealed that they were among the authors of text messages sent to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to persuade Trump to call the crowd.

