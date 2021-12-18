Breaking news from Iowa, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 am CST | Minnesota News





PLANNED RELATIONSHIP-PRESIDENT-RESIGNATION Planned Parenthood leader in the upper Midwest resigns MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The president of Planned Parenthoods’ upper Midwestern branch has said she will step down from her post next year. Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and made it one of the largest Planned Parenthood subsidiaries in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, the ‘Iowa and Nebraska, reported the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The five-state organization provides health care to more than 100,000 patients each year. Stoesz does not plan to step down until October while the organization searches for his replacement. SEVERE WEATHER-NEBRASKA-IOWA At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Nebraska, Iowa OMAHA, Neb. (AP) At least two dozen tornadoes ravaged parts of Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week as part of a powerful storm system that swept through the Great Plains and the Midwest earlier this week. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes on Friday that stretched across a swath from south-central Nebraska to northeast Iowa. The service says more tornadoes in those states are expected to be confirmed as storm crews continued to assess damage on the ground on Friday. The service says nine of those tornadoes rated an EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph. The others were moderate EF1 or weak EF0 tornadoes. OPEN RECORDS – OWNERS OF IOWA Court keeps private owners excluded from web search Homeowners who ask to have their names removed from online real estate searches to make their address more difficult may keep their names private under a ruling released by the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday. The case stems from a 2017 request by a reporter from the Des Moines Registry for the Polk County Assessor to publish the names of people who wanted to turn off the search by name feature in online searches of real estate records. . The Iowa Public Information Council and a state judge found the list of names to be public record. However, a majority of High Court judges said the list fell under an exception to the public records law and should be kept confidential. CONTINUATION OF RECORDS OPENED BY THE GOVERNOR OF IOWA Iowa Governor Unveils Public Registration Process After Trial DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced a new open registration application processing system, a day after three media organizations sued her, alleging she repeatedly violated state laws on open records ignoring requests for government records. Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said in an email Friday that the coronavirus pandemic has created an increase in requests for registrations and they are still being processed. He says journalists with pending applications will be notified of their status. The change comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed a complaint claiming that the groups they represent did not receive the requested documents months after the requests and in some cases after more than a year. CHMAGE-IOWA Iowa unemployment rate improves to 3.7%, ranks 19th in the United States DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) The unemployment rate in Iowa edged down to 3.7% in November from 3.9% in October thanks to the addition of jobs in restaurants, professional and commercial services, health care and construction. A strike at major employer John Deere affected unemployment statistics for the month, but workers approved a third contract offer on November 17 and returned to work. Iowa Workforce Development officials said the manufacturing sector cut 5,500 jobs in November during labor disruptions, but this was a temporary reduction and the total number of jobs in the sector manufacturing should return to normal for December. The total number of workers in Iowa rose to nearly 1.6 million in November, about 3,100 more than in October and 38,400 more than a year ago. AP-US-SCI-BLANC-NOL-MELTS-AWAY Since the 1980s, the chances of a white Christmas in the United States have been melting a bit A White Christmas turns from reality to more of a dream for pieces of America. Analysis of 40 years of snow measurements in the United States shows that less snow on the ground of the country is now present at Christmas than in the 1980s. It is particularly noticeable in a wide swath of the east-west median belt of the United States. country. But the data is complex, and some scientists warn against any conclusions about the trends and role of global warming. Places like Iowa, much of the Rockies, and eastern Washington are less likely to have a White Christmas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

