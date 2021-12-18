



Bollywood by 2022 !!! Films focusing on women will be screened in Bollywood by 2022 ..! Women-Centered Films: A highly anticipated film starring acclaimed Bollywood actress aka Bhatt as Kathiawadi Kamalipura. The number of films that have appeared based on women in the industry is very low. Audiences are increasingly drawn to the main stories of women in Hindi cinema. Leading female cinemas will open their doors in the backyard of Bollywood. 1) GangubaiKathiawadi: The film is made with the story of Gangubai, the long awaited Gangubaikathiawadi,who played the main role of the famous Bollywood actress aka Bhatt. The film has already wowed viewers with its teaser and stands on the big screen to watch the film. 2) Dhaakad: dhaakad Cinema is directing the first female action thriller in India with Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist of the film. kangana Ranawat, who captured people’s hearts by appearing in films such as Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds manu Returns, Panga and Manikarnika. 3) Double XL: This is a comedy female movie starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. The story of the film revolves around the bodily shame that Double XL women face. 4) Jee Le Zaraa: The film features three heroines priyanka Chopra, katrina kaif, alia bhatt and farhan akhtar also featured in the film. 5) Shabaash Mithu: Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of Mithali Raj, the Indian cricketer. taapsee pannu is on the mainland in this film and is produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios. It is headed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is the first biopic film based on the lives of Indian female cricketers.

