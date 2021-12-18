Entertainment
Quidditch leagues rename the sport and distance themselves from ‘anti-trans’ JK Rowling
NEW YORK (WXIN) American Quidditch and Major Quidditch League both announced on Wednesday that they had started the name change process after JK Rowling came under scrutiny for her “anti-trans stance.”
The sport, inspired by the more magical game of Quidditch in the “Harry Potter” book series, is played by nearly 600 teams in 40 countries, and aims to become one of the most progressive sports in the world in terms of gender equality and inclusion. By implementing rules such as Title 9 3/4 and the maximum gender rule, teams should not have more than four players of the same sex on the field at any one time, allowing women, trans and non-binary players to participate equally.
Both organizations believe it is crucial to live up to this reputation in all aspects, believing that changing the name is a step in the right direction.
Over the past year or so, the two leagues have quietly collected research to prepare for the move and have had extensive discussions with each other and with trademark attorneys on how we can work together to make the name change too. transparent as possible, said MLQ commissioner Amanda. Dallas in a press release.
LGBTQ + rights groups like THANK YOU and the Human rights campaign, along with “Harry Potter” cast Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, all criticized JK Rowling’s positions.
Rowling first drew criticism for her statements on transgender people in December 2019, after sharing her support on Twitter for a researcher who lost her job due to statements she made regarding people’s inability to change their biological sex. In June 2020, Rowling again caused controversy by disputing an opinion piece that used the phrase “People who have their period”.
I’m sure there was a word for these people, Rowling tweeted. Someone is helping me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?
Now the two major Quidditch leagues are hoping that a name change will set JK Rowling apart and emphasize that they do not share his beliefs.
I’m delighted that the USQ and MLQ are moving in this direction, ”said Alex Benepe, who co-adapted the sport in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont with Xander Manshel. “Big changes like this are not without risk, but I’ve been a strong supporter of this decision for a long time. Sport needs its own space with no limits on its growth potential and changing its name is crucial to achieve this. “
In addition to disconnecting from JK Rowling, Quidditch is a registered trademark of Warner Brothers, which limits opportunities for expansion, funding, and distribution. The name change will also help the sport to grow and surpass its current limits.
I think Quidditch is at a crossroads. We can maintain the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can take big strides and really propel the sport into its next phase, said USQ Executive Director Mary Kimball.
Currently, the leagues lead surveys with their members about the name change and plan to complete this step of the process by the end of January. Both leagues will keep their acronyms.
Since the first season of MLQ in 2015, we have strived to bring a unique game to market by creating a brand that is seen as capable, reliable and top notch, ”said Mike Iadveaia, Creative and Marketing Director of MLQ. “While we plan to continue with this name change, we intend to keep the Q in our name because we don’t want to completely break with our humble beginnings, nor the reputation we’ve worked hard to build with fans. , players, volunteers and other stakeholders. “
The announcement date of the new name is pending member comments.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc4.com/news/entertainment-news/quidditch-leagues-to-rename-sport-distance-themselves-from-anti-trans-jk-rowling/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]