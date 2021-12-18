The holiday season begins with Mamta Sharma’s ‘Bollywood Wala Dance’





Mamta Sharma kicked off the holiday season with the release of her new song ‘Bollywood Wala Dance’. The music for the singer’s last track was composed by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics were written by Danish Iqbal Sabri. Posted by Tips Official on their official YouTube channel, the clip has racked up over four million views. The upbeat track also features actress Waluscha De Sousa dancing while wearing a shimmering black and silver outfit that was paired with silver accessories. She then dons a stunning golden dress while continuing to dance in the bar surrounded by dancers and backup admirers. Mamta Sharma shared part of the clip for her latest track with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. She wrote in the caption: “Boom, the hottest party song is here, put your shoes on and dance Bollywood style.” Netizens took a look at the comments section and overwhelmingly supported the singer after her last outing. One user wrote: “Full of energy, awesome song ma’am.” “ Another person said, “Your voice is just great. “ A third commented: “You set the place on fire. “ Sharma has had a number of famous tracks in the past including ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ from the movie Dabangg (2010), with Salman Khan. Other notable releases include “Fevicol Se” with the late Wajid Ali from the movie sequel, Dabangg 2 (2012). While he does not feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, she does make a special appearance specifically for the song’s music video. The singer is also responsible for ‘Anarkali Disco Chali Full Song’ with Sukhwinder Singh of Full house 2 (2012). The track is a recreation of the infamous Bollywood song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with the latest music video based on Malaika Arora Khan. Waluscha De Sousa has already been seen in Fan (2016) and made a special appearance in the song ‘Chingari’ byAntim: The Final Truth (2021). However, she is best known for her role as Garima in the TV series. Repression which is available on the streaming service, Voot. The crime drama, which also stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Iqbal Khan, follows a secret service unit grappling with a sinister plot. Waluscha De Sousa is now set to appear in the upcoming crime thriller, Penthouse (2022), with Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal. Watch “Bollywood Wala Dance” by Mamta Sharma

