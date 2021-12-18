‘Saturday Night Live’ cancels live audience amid Omicron Spike – The Hollywood Reporter





Saturday Night Live will record without a live audience and without musical guest Charli XCX on Saturday as cases of COVID-19 linked to the omicron variant continue to rise in New York City and around the world. About eight hours before the filming of the episode starring host Paul Rudd, the venerable NBC comedy show announced via its social media that it would be eliminating audiences. Additionally, the episode will feature a “limited” cast and crew, the statement said. “Due to the recent peak of the Omicron variant and as a precaution there will be no live hearing for tonight’s recording. Saturday Night Live and the show will have a limited cast and crew, ”the show’s post read. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.” A few hours later, Charli XCX sent him a message Instagram account announcing that she would no longer perform during the episode “due to the limited team when recording tonight”. The singer wrote that she was “devastated and heartbroken” after she and her team “worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most incredible musical performance to life.” She added: “I am currently safe and healthy, but of course very sad.” The show has yet to announce whether the episode will feature an alternate musical guest. This follows a string of recent COVID-related cancellations for live shows in New York City, including many Broadway shows that darken for varying dates. The Rockettes also announced their Christmas show has been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. SNL used a live audience for the duration of Season 47, which began airing in October. The show returned to its famous Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for Season 46 after airing three remotely filmed episodes in the spring of 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the recent peak of the Omicron variant and out of caution, there will be no live audiences for the Saturday Night Live recording tonight and the show will have a limited cast and crew. – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021 December 18, 2:46 p.m. Updated with Charli XCX statement.

