Vail Winterfest: Ice sculptures to be unveiled at grand opening

Jake Proffit, from Alpine Ice Sculpture, recreates one of the sculptures designed by Olive Moya.

Carolyn Paletta / Vail Daily

The grand opening of the 15th Annual Vail Winter Festival will take place Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the International Bridge in the Village of Vail.

Art in Public Places will unveil the ice sculpture installations created by artist Olive Moya in collaboration with the sculptors of Alpine Ice Sculpture.

The collaboration was inspired by the first Winterfest, which featured installations visualized by renowned artist Lawrence Argent.

Moya is a famous Denver-based visual artist who recently installed a new mural at the Vail Transportation Center in May. When Art in Public Places asked if she wanted to design the Winterfest collaboration, she was excited to translate her style into a new format.

“When they asked me about ice sculpting, it was definitely something different than having to think about translating my work into 3D, but I was really interested and wanted to get into some sort of sculpture, so it was fun. “

Moyas’ work consists of brightly colored abstract shapes and lines, and she often mixes these abstract pieces with photographs. In order to bring her creations painted in ice to life, she worked closely with Paul Wertin, the owner of Alpine Ice Sculpture.

Moya in front of the mural she installed at the Vail Transportation Center in May.

Art in public places / Courtesy photo

“The shapes couldn’t exist willy-nilly, as I usually paint them,” Moya said. I’m often very instinctive about how I make marks, but obviously the physics wouldn’t allow it. So that’s where Paul came in, and luckily he knew very well how to keep the same flow and feel while still making sure he could stay put.

The resulting installation consists of six separate ice sculptures ranging from 5 to 12 feet tall that are located along the creek near the International Bridge in the village of Vail. The sculptures form the teardrop shapes and wavy lines that define Moyas’ painting style. By scattering the shapes across the village landscape, the installation is like a live version of how she layers paint over photographs.

The installation can exist almost as a living version of my work with photographs where figures and landscape interact with the abstract, Moya said. I am very much aware that anything that I hide or highlight is very important. I think it’s super interesting to see how we hang on to the place and find the property because we have a specific memory there, so creating these sculptures was like creating a live version of that. Inevitably, people will take pictures with them, which continues this cycle of place and memory.

Color is a central element in Moyas’ work which is used to differentiate between interacting shapes and patterns. Since this was not possible with ice, Wertin had to find another way to achieve a similar effect.

“Olive’s work is shape and color, and we can get color from LED lighting, but not the color separations within a single room that we would like to do,” Wertin said. So we really stayed with the shape, and to represent the changes she made with the color, we did it with the texture.

Wertin and his team cut the shapes out of 90 blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each and brought each of the separate pieces to Vail Village this week to put them together in the installation space.

Wertin and his team assemble the sculptures piece by piece in Vail Village.

Carolyn Paletta / Vail Daily

“We cut all the pieces in advance, and here we just put the Legos together,” Wertin said.

The installation process has been delayed due to the warm weather, so the grand opening on Sunday will only reveal four or five of the sculptural pieces, but Wertin says they will be completed by midweek. The sculptures will stay in place until they melt.

It’s a big space, Wertin said. It keeps shade for a long time and it’s very cool next to the creek so unless we have some crazy weather event and it’s really hot or it’s not raining they will last until February.

Illumination of the ice sculptures will begin daily at dusk and will remain on until 10 p.m.

Moya and Wertin will be present at the inauguration to talk about the installation and mingle with members of the community. The event will also feature live music, free hot chocolate, and a lantern exhibit featuring paper lanterns designed by Moya, as well as an exhibit of over 100 luminaries created by local children.

The grand opening will feature an exhibition of over 100 luminaries created by local children.

Art in public places / Courtesy photo

Community members are also invited to participate in one of three free lantern-making workshops taking place at the Vail Public Library at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Reservations for workshops can be made by contacting Art in Public Places Coordinator Molly Eppard at [email protected] or 970-479-2344.

Complementary lantern kits are also available at the Vail Village Visitor Center through December 26. People are encouraged to make their own lanterns and then hang them on the designated Shepherd’s Hooks on the International Bridge for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season.