BOLLYWOOD WALA DANCE – Mamta Sharma lyrics





Bollywood Wala Dance Lyrics by Mamta Sharma is a brand new hindi song sung by Mamta sharma and this last song presents Waluscha de Sousa. Wala Dance Bollywood song lyrics are written by Danish Iqbal Sabri while the music is given by Vishal Mishra and the video was produced by Piyush-Shazia. Wala Bollywood Dance Song Details: Song: Bollywood Wala Dance A singer: Mamta sharma Lyrics: Danish sabri Music: Vishal Mishra With : Waluscha de Sousa Label: Music Tips Bollywood Wala Dance Lyrics Ms. Ko Ghar Pe Bithaye

Akele Hi Peene Ko Aaye Ms. Ko Ghar Pe Bithaye

Akele Hi Peene Ko Aaye

Arey Naino Se Nazrein Milaye

Hothon Ko Galon Dikhlaye Hatane Ko Baar Mein Aye

Arey Marle Chance Pe Chance Bollywood Gaane By

Bollywood Wala Dance

Bollywood Gaane By

Bollywood Wala Dance Arey Item Gaane By

Wala Dance Object

Dance dance dance Bollywood Gaane By

Bollywood Wala Dance Hey hey hey hey hey

Chikni!

Hey hey hey hey hey Ho Yeh Hai Hunar Mera

Saamne Tere Jo Danse Karti Hoon Main

Rug Arey Re Re Re Galti Se Bhi

Samajh Lena Ki Tere

Papa Ki Hoon Main property Oh Hath Na Mujhko Laga Re Hath Na Mujhko Laga Re

Se Darshan Kar Pyare Gate

Evening Mein Bante Hai Hero

Jitne Bhi Fan Hai Humare Banke Khiladi Anadi

Dikhaye Romance

Hat! Bollywood Gaane By

Bollywood Wala Dance

Bollywood Gaane By

Bollywood Wala Dance Arey Item Gaane By

Wala Dance Object

Dance dance dance Bollywood Gaane By

Bollywood Wala Dance Yes! Bollywood Wala Dance Music Video Written by: Danois Sabri Found a mistake in the lyrics? Please report it in the Contact section with the correct lyrics! You may also like …

