Disha Patani Joins Yodha, Ayan Mukerji’s Funny Revelation On Ranbir-Alia & More





Bollywood buffs always have something to look forward to every day. Whether it’s a big announcement on a highly anticipated big-budget project or photos of their favorite movie stars on Instagram, there’s a lot going on in Garland City every day. Today, like any other day, has seen major developments. Karan johar revealed that SS Rajamouli will present Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra in four southern languages. Meanwhile, the creators of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha announced that actresses Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna have been embarked. All of this and more has happened in the world of Bollywood today. In case you missed the latest news, here is our latest edition of Top Bollywood News. Here are all the top Bollywood news for December 18th: SS Rajamouli to present Brahmastra in southern languages Renowned SS filmmaker-producer Rajamouli to present Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is slated to hit screens next year on September 9. In a statement, the filmmaker said, “Ayan’s vision is a new chapter in Indian cinema. I am proud to be associated with Dharma Productions again after ‘Baahubali’. Karan has a deep understanding and sensitivity for good films and I am proud to partner with him and Fox Star Studios once again to present this film. “ Shahid Kapoor gave blood in Jersey and this video is proof of that! Shahid Kapoor set for release of next cricket drama Jersey. Saturday, Kabir Singh | The star shared a video that shows him bleeding after hardening his lip while filming the film. “This one has my BLOOD”, he wrote in the caption of his message. Her brother, actor Ishaan Khatter had the sweetest reaction. Rooted for his older brother, Ishaan commented, “Guts and glory. The stuff of Mavericks. Proud of you bhai.” Disha patani the cast of Yodha Disha Patani was hired for Dharma Productions Yodha. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. Actress Raashi Khanna also came on board for the film. Sharing the news, Karan’s production house wrote: “Our two female protagonists of #Yodha come to turn your heart away – welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii khanna to the family! See you at the cinema on November 11, 2022! “ Vicky Kaushal go back to work After the wedding festivities, actress Vicky Kaushal has resumed filming for her next film. The actor, who recently married actress Katrina Kaif, posted a sunny selfie to let his fans know. And, the photo has received some funny reactions online. Ayan Mukerji’s Hilarious Confessions About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji at an event today revealed that the dating of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had “ruined” his film. “To be honest when we started our movie I thought it was the best cast – Ranbir and Alia, powers. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became really good friends, then very, very good friends in life, then more than friends. So I didn’t want the whole world to see them during those 4 years. I didn’t want anyone to see them until my movie was out. So a lot of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they dated I would sit in the back and say “you are all ruining my movie. Please don’t go anywhere. “It feels good now that we can share them,” Ayan said at the event. What entertainment news caught your attention today? Let us know by tweeting us @ZoomTV.

