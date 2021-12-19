OLIVER HOLT: F1 thrown off balance in Abu Dhabi with desperate attempt to delight new fan base

We reduce the sport to adapt it to our attention span and the demands of the broadcasters. We are reducing it to conform to the modern concept of entertainment.

This concept demands that there be no downtime and no quiet time, no time for attention to wander. Especially not towards the end of an event.

The idea that sport can be allowed to end in anti-climax is anathema to those who promote it. And so we still have test matches but they’re besieged by Twenty20 and The Hundred. Reruns in football cup matches are being phased out. Penalties are king.

Since 2019, only one of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the French Open, has not imposed a tiebreaker in the decisive series of singles matches. Even baseball’s extra innings system, once a magnificent holdout, began to be compromised during the regular season.

Max Verstappen dramatically won the Formula 1 World Championship after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix end

Verstappen (left) stands with his drivers’ title awarded to him at the FIA ​​awards gala

In some ways, it’s remarkable that Formula 1 has for so long resisted the kind of artificial, slate-cleaned finish we’ve seen in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been handled, man,” Hamilton told his team over the radio after Max Verstappen passed him on the last lap of the Yas Marina circuit. To which, an answer would be, ‘No shit, Sherlock.’ It is, more and more, the way of modern sport.

Formula 1 is only catching up. When Nigel Mansell traveled to the United States to compete in the IndyCar series almost 30 years ago, it didn’t take long for those of us who were ignorant of the way American racing is done. If there was no apparent reason for a yellow flag to be displayed near the end of a race to regroup the peloton, IndyCar would find one.

Mansell suffered from this process at the 1993 Indianapolis 500 as he led in the closing stages of the 200-lap race. He was 18 laps away from the win when Lyn St James stalled into Turn 4 and the yellow flags came out.

The field contracted and when the race restarted two laps later Emerson Fittipaldi and Arie Luyendyk got the break on Mansell and passed him. Mansell was third.

Like Lewis Hamilton, Nigel Mansell was also cruelly denied the 1993 Indy 500 victory (above)

Watch the blue ribbon events of American motorsport, the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500, and they rarely end without a bang. Earlier this year, Helio Castroneves passed Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of the Indy 500 and won by 0.49 seconds. The 2020 race ended “under caution” after a heavy crash with five laps to go, but in 2019 Simon Pagenaud took the checkered flag, beating Alexander Rossi by 0.2 seconds. The 2018 race ended with a six-lap shootout.

Debate since Verstappen’s victory last week has rightly centered on how much sport should compromise in the face of television’s demand for a dramatic end.

It was clear in those final laps that Formula 1 was terrified of a title race, which had breathed new life into the sport this year, ending with a quiet peloton behind a safety car and Hamilton s’ soaring to a disappointing victory. And in her terror, in her determination not to disappoint the legions of new viewers she has wowed through the captivating Netflix series, Drive to Survive, Formula 1 has gone too far.

He got the wrong balance. Sport has to be fair, otherwise it doesn’t make sense. The rules must be clear before the start of the contest, otherwise it doesn’t make sense. In Abu Dhabi, these two principles were betrayed, as well as Hamilton.

Formula 1 has found a new lineup of fans in recent years with its ‘Drive to Survive’ TV series

But F1 went too far in trying to appease them by producing an entertaining finish in Abu Dhabi

The rules have been adapted on the fly in Abu Dhabi and that makes a mockery of the sport. Under the circumstances, the reactions of Hamilton and Mercedes showed considerable grace. And when Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team manager, said last week that he could not agree to be “held in ransom by ad hoc decisions in all matters, technical and sporting”, it was difficult to disagree.

Hopefully Hamilton isn’t so disillusioned with what happened that he’s choosing this moment to retire, as Wolff has hinted he might.

Imagine if he returns next season and avenges Abu Dhabi’s injustice by beating Verstappen and winning a record-breaking eighth driver’s title. Imagine the drama of this story. Imagine the plot twists. Imagine the Drive to Survive audience figures.

But then that’s Hamilton’s dilemma. If he returns to join the battle with Verstappen and Formula 1 explodes in popularity as it resonates with the tale of revenge that will fuel their renewed rivalry, the people who concocted the farrago in Abu Dhabi will have their justification. The entertainment imperative will have triumphed over the desire for real sport and another citadel will have fallen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been infuriated by appeals against his team in Abu Dhabi

Hamilton has kept a dignified silence since the controversial Yas Marina events

Problem with SPOTY

There is a lot to admire about the BBC’s sports production, but the Sports Personality of the Year award show is not one of them.

I quit watching him many years ago, when Sue Barker made an excruciating “joke” on him about trying to keep Gavin Henson “out of church.”

But because the show is an institution and retains a certain popularity, its result still retains a sort of morbid fascination.

At least I don’t feel as violently opposed to it as Tyson Fury, who has said he will sue the company if it gets it on its shortlist this year.

Emma Raducanu’s stunning US Open win made her a big favorite to win the BBC SPOTY

They included it anyway. Fury sure has a personality but he also has a two-year doping ban on his CV, not to mention a case of homosexuality-pedophilia alignment, for which he has never apologized.

His presence on the six-person list adds a slightly different tone to the BBC’s emphasis on inclusion. One of the two outstanding candidates is Lewis Hamilton and the BBC left him out when he was duped into winning the Formula 1 driver’s title for a record-breaking eighth time.

That means those who bother to log in on Sunday night will spend a couple of hours waiting to find out Emma Raducanu has won. When she won the US Open it was one of the greatest stories in British sporting history. Success is what matters. Not a staged, self-glorifying, scripted and manipulated popularity contest.

LICENSE THE FAITHFUL KENWRIGHT

Earlier this month, following Everton’s defeat to Liverpool at Goodison Park, some home fans chose to direct their anger at club president Bill Kenwright.

I am not an Evertonian, but I am shouting insults at a man who has never had anything but the best interests of the club at heart and did all he could to pass custody of them to a successor who had the money to take the club to the next level, seems spectacularly misguided.

There are a lot of issues at Goodison right now. Kenwright is not one of them.