Frey launches new task force on economic recovery – The Minnesota Daily

Adam Duininck, Director of Government Affairs at the North Central States Regional Carpenters Council. Photo courtesy of Adam Duininck.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has created a task force that will make recommendations for economic recovery, with plans to present its findings in early 2022. The task force will hold five meetings over the next three months to develop advice on economic recovery, development, workforce and housing. According to the reports of the groups, the mayor can create new programs, policies or modify the budget. The group is made up of 26 people who are Minneapolis business owners, board members and prominent residents of Minneapolis, such as PJ Hill, the second vice president of the NAACP. The Economic Recovery Task Force is one of three groups that will advise Frey on issues such as public safety and government structure. The group held an introductory meeting on December 7, in which they covered what has happened to the city’s economy since the start of the pandemic. The group’s goal is to provide growth and opportunity to residents of Minneapolis, said Adam Duininck, group co-chair and director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Carpenters Council. We want to be in a place where employers are drawn to create good jobs, said Duinick. We want to be in a place where people want to live and work and find jobs on the working side. Duininck said the task force will examine the safe reopening of businesses in downtown Minneapolis. The pandemic has affected several labor markets, causing many people to lose their jobs in fields such as hotels, retail and restaurants. Antonio Cardona, vice president of career preparation at the Project for Pride in Living, said he wanted to use his experience to help people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. These are jobs that have a high concentration of people of color, and these are not the jobs that keep coming back, Cardona said. [Were looking at] how to match people with new jobs, and understand what skills they are prepared with. The group will seek to create jobs in the Minneapolis market while adopting an inclusive economic stimulus package in neighborhoods most affected by the pandemic. Anisha Murphy, member of Community Coalition Now and the Economic Recovery Task Force, said its aim is to create tangible initiatives and ensure that the group’s work moves forward after their meeting is over. My greatest thing is standing up for the voices of the marginalized and making sure their voices are heard as these inclusive economic policies and programs are passed, Murphy said. Black and brown, Indigenous, our inclusion is unlike that of our white counterparts. He’s never been the same. Andrea Brennan, director of the Minneapolis Department of Community Planning and Economic Development, said reconstruction was an important part of an inclusive economic recovery. We believe in not rebuilding where we were before, but rebuilding in a way that is strategic and leads to transformative change by reducing the racial disparities that exist in our city, Brennan said.

