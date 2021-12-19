Design Theory creating an interior in a custom home at Esplanade Lake Club





Water sports, lakeside, and a laid-back atmosphere are often associated with off the beaten track destinations and remote locations. But when Seagate Development Group started building at Esplanade Lake Club, Theory Design discovered its inspiration for a custom nautical interior with organic finishes that encapsulate life on the water, just minutes from the landmarks and attractions that put South Fort Myers on the map. VP Design Ruta Menaghlazi and Senior Interior Designer Cynde Thompson along with Seagate and Architect RG Designs will maximize the recreational view of Lake Como at the back and provide the feel of a tropical resort up front as well as entertainment and retreat. -like spaces throughout the house, adapted to the lifestyle of the new owners. The Canvas is Calabria’s one-story floor plan with over 3,500 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, four and two bathrooms and a three-car garage. It will begin with a smoky gray, white, and navy blue exterior accented by dark corbels, Bahama shutters, and a flat-tiled roof, surrounded by natural cobblestones, lush landscaping, and brightly colored native flowers, making it makes an ideal escape from the cold and the daily hustle and bustle. Owners and guests alike will glimpse the breathtaking blue water through the grid glass of the matte black entrance doors that open into a large, naturally lit and most welcoming lobby. Instantly, occupants will experience an openness, dimension and interest that will continue into the Great Room, where they will find an entertainment wall with an eight inch flat white pewter molding, accompanied by ‘a raised top ceiling. The adjacent kitchen will feature a custom hood with wood applied to complement the wood floor and quartzite countertop for a natural impact. The following dining room will for the first time offer space for up to 10 people as well as a wet bar, all of which will open up to an outdoor living space that channels resort-style relaxation. Owners will enjoy a full outdoor kitchen with custom hood and hand-painted backsplash, a weathered old wood fireplace wall, and a custom pool and spa overlooking Lake Como. While the house is personalized for meetings, there will be plenty of privacy options, including an office / den with a lightly painted wall to mimic the media wall in the great room and contribute to the calm of the quiet space. There will be a cloakroom next to the garage with room for a bench or desk and guest bedrooms lined with natural wool rugs for a cozy feeling. The house will end with an owners’ suite that will give them the stay they deserve, with a private sitting area that overlooks the lake and wooden floors. The owner’s spa-style tub will feature a dramatic feature blue porcelain tile wall in the walk-in shower next to the freestanding tub, giving the appearance of a waterfall for a true indoor-outdoor nautical effect. This bespoke house opened last month and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022. The design of this home will be about living on the water in a tropical-inspired location. It doesn’t look much more like Southwest Florida than that, said Chris Hensley, vice president of Theory Design. In addition to custom homes at Esplanade Lake Club, Theory Design creates interiors for Seagate Development Groups model homes at Hill Tide Estates, model and custom homes in Talis Park, and upcoming projects in Quail West. ABOUT DESIGN THEORY Theory Design, a Seagate Development group company, is dedicated to excellence in luxury interior design. Their growing portfolio of projects from concept to completion showcases their work with new construction and renovation projects for residential and commercial clients. The design team incorporates a holistic design approach that draws inspiration from nature, organic elements and modern yet timeless design. Their goal is to engage the lifestyle of their customers and imbue their award-winning approach with design aspects that support the well-being and overall customer experience. The headquarters of Theory Designs and Seagate Development Groups are located at 9921 Interstate Commerce Drive in Fort Myers. For more information, visit TheoryDesign.com.

