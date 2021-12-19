Entertainment
LAPD investigates sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth – Daily News
LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Police Department is working to determine whether a police report has been filed and whether a crime has been committed in connection with allegations of sexual assault made by one of the two women against the actor Chris Noth, and meanwhile a third woman has made similar allegations.
No further information is expected to be released until more is known, an LAPD spokesperson told City News Service on Friday.
Meanwhile, a third woman accused Noth of sexual assault, a day after the other women detailed their allegations.
A 30-year-old tech executive, using the pseudonym Ava, told the Daily Beast website that she was sexually assaulted by the actor when he was 55 and 18, working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan Da Marino restaurant in 2010.
She said the two were playing together when he allegedly pulled her onto his knees while groping her and squeezing me closer to him.
Noth, 67, vehemently denied all of the allegations, including the latest, adding that he “has no idea who this woman is.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first two women’s allegations were sparked by Noth’s high-profile appearance in “And Just Like That,” HBO Max’s reboot of the popular “Sex and the City” series that unfolded. from 1998 to 2004.
“The women allege that two misconduct incidents took place more than a decade apart,” THR reported. “It was the revival of the TV series that made him such an iconic character that was triggering for both women.”
THR, using pseudonyms to protect women’s privacy, reported that “Zoe”, now 40, and “Lily”, now 31, both allege that they were sexually assaulted by the actor. The alleged crimes took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.
Noth denied the allegations in a statement to THR.
“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual, ”he said. “It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “
Lily, who is now a journalist, contacted THR in August. “I don’t know how you approach this kind of story and how you find the other victims,” she wrote in an email. The alleged attack on her took place in New York City in 2015.
THR heard from Zoe in October. She said she worked at a company in Los Angeles where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business in 2004, when she was 22. She claims he often flirted with her at work and once called his work phone to invite him to a poolside party at a West Hollywood apartment building where he had an apartment.
She accepted the invitation with a friend and ended up in a hot tub with Noth, who reportedly returned to her bedroom at one point and asked Zoe to bring a book back to the apartment. This is where the alleged attack took place. Zoe accuses Noth of luring her into the room, forcing her to lie on the bed and raping her. She says her friend then took her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where two police officers came and staff gave her “a little crisis counseling booklet and medicine.”
Cedars told THR they don’t keep any records dating back to 2004.
Zoe still works in the entertainment industry and told the publication she fears repercussions if her identity is known.
Meanwhile, exercise equipment company Peloton withdrew an ad featuring Noth after the allegations came to light.
“Every charge of sexual assault should be taken seriously,” a company spokesperson said. “We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts.”
And actress Zoe Lister-Jones, 39, accused Noth of inappropriate sexual behavior on the set of the “Law and Order” TV show and at a New York City nightclub he owned.
“The few times he did show up, he was always sexually inappropriate with another female promoter,” she posted on Instagram. “That same year, I was a guest star on ‘Law and Order’ and it was his first episode that returned as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on the set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. (bottle) of beer under the table which he drank between takes. In one take, he walked over to me, sniffed my neck and whispered, “You smell good. I said nothing. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.
