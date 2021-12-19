Latest Bollywood Movies and Web Series Modern Paro





The Anurag Kashyaps version of Devdas explored the theme of marriages and family ties in contemporary Punjab and Delhi. Dev.D has received widespread critical acclaim for its modern treatment of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel, Devdas. Dev.D also marked Mahie Gill’s outstanding performance as Paro. Soon she embarked on an illustrious career in Bollywood directing films of different genres like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar and Buddha in a Traffic Jam. As the diva turns 46 today, let’s take a look at some of her latest movies and web series. 1962: The war in the hills The Disney + Hotstar series was released on February 26, 2021. Inspired by the Indochina War of 1962, this drama series tells the story of the fight between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army. Mahie Gill stars as Mrs. Shagun Singh, wife of Major Suraj Singh. This character was inspired by Param Veer Chakra award winner Ms. Shagun Kanwar, Major Shaitan Singhs. Portedarshan Released in 2020, Doordarshan was a comedy-drama directed by Gagan Puri. It was released in theaters on February 28, 2020 and then on Netflix on July 27, 2020. Mahie plays the character of Priya Bhateja aka Billoo. Fixer It is an action drama web series created by Sakett Saawhney. The series is available on Zee5. Shabir Ahluwalia plays the lead role of Inspector Jaiveer Maalik. Mahie Gill has been seen in the supporting role of Kesar Maalik. Posham Pa This 2019 psychological thriller was directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay. Starring Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna, the film portrays the mass murder of children by serial killers. Based on a true story of a mother and her two daughters, the film received generally positive reviews. Apharan – Sabka Katega This Hindi thriller webseries was released in 2018 on the Alt Balaji platform. The plot of this action thriller revolves around Rudra Srivastava, Chief Inspector of the Uttarakhand Police. He is asked to kidnap a young girl by her mother (played by Mahie Gill). Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

