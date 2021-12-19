‘SNL’ will air without audiences and Charli XCX amid omicronExBulletin







toggle legend Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP NEW YORK’s sexiest man in 2021 set to be inducted into the much-vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the burgeoning omicron variant of the coronavirus means there will be no audiences live to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media on Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, starring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as the host, would be taped without live audience and with only a limited cast and crew “due to the recent Omicron variant spike and out of caution.” British pop star Charli XCX was scheduled to perform but announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that she was bowing out. “Due to the limited team when recording snl tonight, my musical performances will no longer be able to take place,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken.” She then urged her fans to “take care of yourself and make sure you get the vaccine if you haven’t already.” Rudd is returning to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time, usually a milestone with great fanfare. The December 18 episode was the last announced episode of the NBC show for the year. It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which typically records a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m. followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m. The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five star players, a particularly crowded area. The size of the cast allowed for atypical flexibility for its high profile members, who can now take time out for other projects during the season. The show said on social media that those who won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon. This is far from the first time that the show produced by Lorne Michaels has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak interrupted its 45th season for about a month, but “SNL” was back in mid-April with a “quarantine version” of the show hosted by Tom Hanks. The show returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but fired singer Morgan Wallen from this season’s second episode for breaking the rules. And last month, British singer Ed Sheeran had to perform at home after contracting the coronavirus. New York State reported on Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total of new cases since testing became widely available. More than half of the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus in many countries within weeks. Other live shows in New York have been devastated again by the recent wave of coronavirus, with many Broadway stages forced to darken due to epidemics. Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared omicron “out in force” in New York City, stifling holiday pillars like the Rockettes’ Christmas show and threatening others, while portending another holiday season without much joy.

