In David Toops’ pivotal early rap story book The Rap Attack (1985), Kangol Kid explained one of his lyrical innovations: Another novelty is Z-rap. It would be like a code language. I would talk to him and his names Doctor Ice. I would say, Dizoctor Izice. Yizo hizo bizoy wizont youza kizoy mesover herezere? it’s just to say, Yo, homeboy, why don’t you come over here? and what I did was rap with that language. It was a style he deployed on Roxanne, Roxanne, and he anticipated the subsequent linguistic zigzags of E-40, Snoop Dogg, and others. In 1985, UTFO released their first album, called simply UTFO, which continued the Roxanne saga with Calling Her a Crab. In a 1985 concert review, Jon Pareles of the New York Times praised the band for their syncopated, overlapping rhythm and spitfire performance. UTFO went on to release four more albums and became popular enough for its own place on the Fresh Fest tour, a road show that was then indicative of hip-hop’s growing popularity. In 1985, UTFO performed at the Apollo Theater, considered a first for a rap group. In 1987, they collaborated with the heavy metal band Anthrax. After UTFO in the spotlight, Kangol Kid wrote and produced for other artists, including the Whistle group and baseball star Darryl Strawberry, who recorded a new rap song, Chocolate strawberry. He has done voiceover work and wrote a music industry advice column, first for Black Beat magazine, then for AllHiphop.com. Over the past decade, Kangol Kid has been actively involved in cancer charities. In 2012, he was honored by the American Cancer Society for his fundraising efforts as a co-founder of the Mama Luke Foundation. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in February. He is survived by his parents; three brothers, Joel, Andy and Alix (all whose names have been memorably verified on UTFO Lisa Lips); three sons, T. Shaun, Andre and Giovanni; one daughter, Amancia; and seven grandchildren.

