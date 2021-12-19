Quidditch leagues seek name change, citing Rowling’s anti-trans stance





Quidditch is abandoned. The sport began to develop beyond the Harry potter books years ago, when students first translated it into a real world game. But now two big leagues are planning to drop the famous name, citing author JK Rowling’s “anti-trans stance”. A new name has not yet been chosen. Both American Quidditch and Major Quidditch League say they will use a series of surveys over the next few months to make a decision. The two leagues are extinguished a joint declaration this week by announcing the impending name change. “For about a year now, the two leagues have quietly collected research to prepare for the move and have had extensive discussions with each other and with trademark attorneys on how we can work together to make the name change as transparent as possible, ”said the MLQ commissioner. Amanda Dallas said in the statement. Removing the Quidditch name could also open up opportunities such as sponsorships and broadcast deals that are currently not feasible due to the trademark that Warner Bros. holds on “quidditch”. The leagues hope the change will also bring more opportunities for expansion. “I think Quidditch is at a crossroads. We can maintain the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can take big steps and really propel the sport into its next phase, ”said USQ Executive Director Mary Kimball. “Renaming the sport opens up a lot of additional revenue opportunities for both organizations, which is crucial for expansion. “ While the growth of the sport and its revenue are big factors in the name change, the leagues say they want to move away from any association between the sport and Rowling. In recent years, Rowling has made comments that many considered transphobic and anti-trans. In 2020, she came under heavy criticism after she tweeted a link to an article on access to menstrual hygiene products during the pandemic. The article referred to “menstruating people” that Rowling seemed to disagree with because it was not referring to “women.” ”’People who have their period.’ I’m sure there was a word for these people. Someone is helping me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? ” Rowling tweeted. The author developed his point of view, via Twitter and on his own site. After Rowling’s comments, many of the movie franchise’s biggest stars have made statements in support of trans people, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma watson and Rupert Grint. The Leagues say Rowling’s controversial views on trans people are not welcome in their ranks. “Our sport has earned a reputation as one of the more progressive sports in the world on gender equality and inclusiveness, in part through its maximum gender rule, which states that a team cannot have more than four players of the same sex on the field at a time, ”the leagues said. “Both organizations believe it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations, and believe this decision is a step in that direction. “ Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wabe.org/quidditch-name-change-j-k-rowling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos