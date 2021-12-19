Winter stargazing guide

What is visible in the night sky changes with the seasons, and winter has telescope-like events starting to unfold above.

The most exciting things to see in the sky that you can rely on on a regular basis are the planets, said Sally Brummel, director of the University of Minnesota Planetarium. Bell museum. We have three planets visible as you step out just at sunset.

Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will shine in the sky this winter. Brighter than any star, the planets will be visible to the naked eye on a cloudless winter night until most of January.

People sometimes confuse [Venus] for a UFO, says Brummel.

Being the brightest planet of the trio, it’s the easiest to spot in the southeastern night sky.

Jupiter is visible south of Venus. In between, Saturn can be spotted although it is more difficult to find due to its distance from Earth, a telescope and a cloudless night will provide a clear view of all three planets.

One thing that is quite rare to see in the sky is Mercury, Brummel said. During the first three weeks of January, Mercury will move towards the lower western horizon as Venus moves away from view. Because Mercury is closer to the sun than the other two planets, it will not be visible until after sunset or just before sunrise.

Unlike planets that depend on their distance from Earth, distance from the sun, and revolutions to be seen, the same constellations make their way across the winter sky every year.

We were looking in a completely different direction in space each season, so we have seasonal constellations, Brummel said. Many people think winter is one of the best times to search for constellations, as it is home to some of the brightest and most familiar stars.

Orion the Huntsman is a favorite with fans of winter star discoveries. The constellation is found in the southeastern portion of the sky at sunset and is home to one of the most noticeable star nurseries to be found in the winter sky this year.

It’s called the Great Orion Nebula, said Jerry Jones, the astronomical coordinator of the Astronomical Society of Minnesota. He explains that a star nursery is where stars are created, where they are born.

The company has five viewing sites centered around the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and four of those sites house more than a dozen telescopes that its 400 members can use. Many observatories are open to the public on certain days and offer star-studded evenings for members and non-members who wish to take a closer look at the night sky.

Both Astronomical Society of Minnesota and the Bell museum Currently offer Star Nights online, but they will return in person from January 2022. Star Nights focus either on general observations of the sky at that time, or more specific stargazing events like meteor showers or different moons in the galaxy.

A pair of binoculars will show the four Galilean moons that surround Jupiter, Jones said. And other things that are wonderful to watch in the winter sky are things like the Pleiades, or the Seven Sisters, in Taurus.

The Pleiades are an open cluster of stars that most people with good eyesight can see, but Jones suggests looking through a telescope or binoculars for a better view.

Jones and Brummel both mentioned that the Northern Lights are one of the most popular and beloved sights in the sky all year round. The Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights, are formed when particles from the sun erupt and travel through space and strike the Earth’s atmosphere, causing the atmosphere to light up. Known as the solar storm, the Northern Lights are completely dependent on the activity of the sun and most of the time this can be quite unpredictable.

Brummel explained that NASA and other space agencies have spaceships that track the sun and observe solar storms so they know how long it will take for solar particles to reach Earth. Most of these agencies post two to three day advance warnings on their websites before the Northern Lights are painted in the sky.

Expert advice for astronomers this winter

Go where you can see the stars . Avoid light pollution and get outside metropolitan areas for clear, cloudless skies.

Find a star map to use. Star maps offer viewers a great help in differentiating between stars, planets and constellations. They can include the phases of the moon for a given time and indicate the best dates for stargazing. The Bell Museum provides printable copies of their star maps in line, and apps like SkySafari offer the same help from your phone.

Have a telescope or binoculars handy. You can see a lot with the naked eye, but a close-up view will offer more detail of the planets and constellations in the winter sky.

Dress warmly . Minnesota winters are known to be spontaneous, so plan to dress 20 degrees cooler than room temperature. Make sure your head and feet are well covered.

Take your time to watch. I encourage people to come out and look up, Jones said as a final piece of advice. It’s the best way for us to connect with something bigger than ourselves.