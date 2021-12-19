Hollywood bard, muse and drinker Eve Babitz dies at 78 | At national scale

Hollywood bard, muse and joyful Eve Babitz went on to become a cult figure for generations of readers, recording her homeworld’s exceedances in the 1960s and 1970s. She was 78 years old.

Babitz’s biographer Lili Anorik confirmed she died on Friday, but did not immediately provide further details.

Few writers have captured the time and place as clearly as Babits. His dispatch from Troubadour’s Nightclub and Chateau Marmont was as proof of his time as the Jack Nicholson films and the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac albums of the Sunset Strip and Venice Beach. She was sometimes compared to her fellow Californian Joan Didion, who often found magic in places where Didion was ruined, but was compared to the French writer, sage and confessor Colette. I did.

Everyone knew Babyts from Jim Morrison to Steve Martin, but her biggest topic was herself. She was often witty, sometimes surprised, and sometimes only shrugged.

Babitz wrote about her sex life (“Flowers Bloomed with Two Cans of Rainier Ale at the Age of 17”), Her Awareness (“Dear Joseph Heller”, and she once wrote to the author of ” Catch 22 “. Written by 18- year-old blonde Sunset Boulevard”), her thoughts on marriage (“My secret ambition is still celibate”), and her affinity for villains.

“I didn’t really like Elizabeth Taylor until she took Debbie Reynolds’ husband from her, and then I started to like Elizabeth Taylor,” she once wrote.

Like a movie star who has fascinated her since childhood, she was the mistress of the entrance. His first large public square was in 1963, in his early twenties, one of the most famous photographs in the art world. Babits plays chess with Marcel Duchamp, naked and fully clothed.

“That night, everything seemed possible for art,” she recalls. “Mostly, after all, this red wine.”

Over the next decade, she designed the cover for the classic rock album “Buffalo Springfield Again”, the cover for the Birds and Linda Ronstadt records, dating Nicholson and Michelle Phillips, and everything from Harrison Ford to Morrison. Dating a person (“I met Jim and suggested it in 3 minutes”) with music director Armett Artigan. She was an extra for The Godfather, Part II, introducing Salvador Dali to Frank Zappa and helping Martin persuade him to wear a white suit.

She has appeared in Rolling Stone and Vogue, among other magazines, and her books have included “Eve’s Hollywood”, “Slow Days, Fast Company” and “Sex and Rage”. Some were called fiction and others were called non-fiction, but pretty much everything was taken straight from his life, only the name was changed.

She unearthed the most unusual and everyday moments, including ice skating, shopping and showing the Los Angeles Dodgers game “Five Summer Stories”. In “The Answer”, she dropped acid on a local hippie bohemian and decided he had to go to the bank.

“He takes off his clothes, his blue jeans and his T-shirt and I see him taking a shower in the beautiful hot water,” she wrote. “I sat in my bed while he was wearing another outfit that I had never seen before. I put on my socks first, then my boxer shorts. When he was done he was gray. I was wearing a three piece suit and a watch chain with a gold watch. It was my big blue-eyed friend, who looked like a nice advertisement in The New Yorker’s Wall Street Journal. “

Babyz’s life was a romance, a farce, a soap opera and most often a first tragedy. She became obsessed with cocaine, and in the early 1980s a friend recalled that the floor of her apartment was covered in blood and Kleenex. In 1997, when I tried to smoke a cigar while driving, I was on the verge of being burned alive. She was healed enough to explain it in the essay “I Was Fascinating.” She’s the title that one of her keepers joked about.

“To many, the idea of ​​prolonged rest sounds like heaven, but the truth is that you are not respected in bed and being a burn patient is a visit to the land of torture. She writes, “Everyone keeps telling you to relax, you can’t do it anyway.”

She claimed she never made it, just close enough to “sniff”. Her books have sold relatively well, initial reviews were mixed and rarely published since the 1990s. But the world has caught up with her.

After most of her work was no longer in print, she was overlooked and praised by Anorick for her unyielding genius in a 2014 Vanity Fair article. Books such as “Eve’s Hollywood” and “Slow Days, Fast Company” were reissued, and in 2019, Anorick’s famous biography was published, and Babyts was discovered by a generation of young women and brought her to a joke. paddy field. The only man who loved me, now the girl. “

Hollywood was in his blood. His father was a 20th century Fox orchestra violinist and his mother was an artist, the godfather Igor Stravinsky. She didn’t have to work hard to get her name listed, as her name seemed to have fallen from the sky. In high school in Hollywood, her classmates included Linda Evans, Tuesday Weld and Yvette Mimie, a “movie star, even when she strikes in front of you in a row in the cafeteria.”

She writes that she was driven home as a teenager and was kissed by an older man, Johnny Stompanato. Johnny Stompanato was one of Hollywood’s most sensational scandals and was later killed after being sentenced to justifiable murder by Lana Turner’s daughter.

Babits lived in New York for a year and Rome for a few months, but Los Angeles was his hometown, his inspiration, his self-invented playground, and a “huge, vast studio in progress.” .. In her essay “Daughters in the Wasteland”, she recalled her distrust of others who might think that Los Angeles was empty and uninhabitable.

“’Wasteland’ is a word I don’t understand anyway, because I couldn’t physically think of it as a wasteland, where all these citrus fruits and flowers are growing everywhere. “Masu,” she wrote. “Culturally, LA is still a humid jungle, and there are a lot of LA projects going on that are invisible to people elsewhere. Either way, it takes some sort of innocence to love LA. To be happy in LA choose it, and to be happy here you need the happiness evident within. “