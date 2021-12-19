PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi last week was like a slow motion Bollywood movie





The prime ministers’ visit to Varanasi last week felt like a slow-motion Bollywood movie. The melodrama, the exaggerated colors, the bright lights and the religiosity reminded me of Ramanand Sagars Ramayana. And it was also spellbinding. I found myself glued to my TV, from Modis’ morning dip in the Ganges in a saffron tracksuit, to this nighttime stroll on the neon-lit station platform with Yogi Adityanath by his side. Each news channel covered every moment of the trip as if nothing else was happening in the world. Folded bhakti chains began their coverage before he landed in Varanasi with breathless and sycophantic comments in the hallway leading to the Vishwanath Mandir he had come to inaugurate.

So what did I conclude at the end of this day where religiosity blended harmoniously with politics and hyper-nationalism? What did the people of Varanasi think? To get a feel for this, I called a Mahant from the Vishvanatha Mandir whose family home had been requisitioned and demolished for the hallway. Two years ago, when we met, he was angry at the meager compensation his family received in exchange for a house that was centuries old. He wasn’t a hallway fan, so it surprised me when he said, let me tell you, they’ve built something wonderful. But let me also say that people here don’t like the way religion is mixed with politics. This is wrong… people say it will cost them the election. Akhilesh Yadav will win. The political nature of this ostensibly religious project has escaped no one, nor the timing of the inaugurations. Attention was drawn to this even by TV reporters in Benares who praised Modi as a journalism. The Chief Justice was right when he said last week that investigative journalism has disappeared from the Indian media, but the media has rarely turned into a tool of government propaganda as it did during the Modis visit that day. Having dealt with the officials of the Press Information Office for a very, very long time, I can tell you that even them, whose job is government propaganda, would not have turned into cheerleaders like the famous presenters l ‘did in Varanasi. So, no questions were asked, not even when the prime minister himself referred to Aurangzeb in his speech to remind all who watched who had destroyed the Vishwanath Mandir and defiled it by building a mosque on its ruins. . The Prime Minister generally refrained from whistling for dogs. But, the elections in Uttar Pradesh are getting closer by the day and polls from political parties seem to show that Yogi is not as popular as his massive advertising campaign indicates. Thus, the BJP must use its ultimate weapon: to create hideous divisions between Hindus and Muslims. The election of Lok Sabha in 2019 was a defining moment for the BJP. He taught them that it was possible to gain a full majority without needing a single Muslim vote. This is why Modi no longer hesitates to remind Hindus that Aurangzeb destroyed many temples and that the wounds of history should never be forgotten. The problem is, when semi-literate and anhistoric Hindus remember these wounds, the message they take home is that every living Indian Muslim is to blame for what happened centuries ago. And that all Muslims are Pakistani in their hearts and did not leave in 1947 just because they could not afford it. It is on these divisions that the BJP hopes to play in Uttar Pradesh. This brahmastra is needed because people have not forgotten the total collapse of governance during the terrible second wave of Covid. They also haven’t forgotten that despite the chief ministers’ vaunted claims of having brought anarchy under control in this notoriously lawless state, not so long ago a teenage girl was cremated without proper rites. by the police in Hathras, destroying the evidence of her rape. There are other horrors they find it hard to forget. Highways and airports are opened almost daily nowadays in UP, but the people whose lands and homes have been appropriated for these projects continue to live in extreme poverty. In an excellent report on NDTV recently, reporters spoke to people whose land has been acquired for the new Jewar Airport. They found them living in fragile shacks and half-built houses because the compensation they received allowed them to stop paying. The truth is, not much has really changed in UP since the twin-engine government was established in 2017, and that’s why dividing Hindus and Muslims is important for Yogi to win a second term. The damage this will cause to the fabric of the state is untold, but for now there will continue to be religious events lit by disco lights. In Varanasi that day, they reflected on Modi as he sailed the Ganges. Incidentally, the waters of our most sacred river remain dirty, as do most of the streets in Varanasi named after two rivers that once existed. The Varuna is almost gone and the Assi River is a pitiful drain. It is the erasure of these ugly realities that is now sought with religiosity and hyper-nationalism.

