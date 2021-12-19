Things to do in Cincinnati this week: December 20-26

Monday, December 20

HOLIDAYS: Christmas at La Jonction, 10 am-8pm Monday-Saturday, noon-8pm. Sunday, Entertrainment Junction, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester. Open from November 16 to Jan. 1. Closed on December 25. 513-898-8000; entertrainmentjunction.com.

HOLIDAYS: Living crèche, 1 pm-7pm daily, St. Francis Seraph, 1615 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. Living nativity scene in the courtyard next to the church. See displays from nativity scenes from around the world, a Dickensian village, a collection of Santa Claus, Christmas trees and more from Friday to Sunday until December 31st upon entering through the front door of the church. To free.

LEISURE: Skiing and Snowboarding, noon-9:30 p.m. daily, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg. 22 trails, two snow parks, a large beginners area and one of the largest tubing areas in the country. Ski lessons, equipment rental, concessions and chalet. Opening day of the tube sliding park to be confirmed. perfectnord.com.

LEISURE: Winter Wonderland ice rink, Todd Creech Park, 305 W. Tate St., Lawrenceburg. Protective roof over the rink, fireplace, indoor toilets and distribution of skates. Every day until January 9. $ 8 for ages 13 and over, $ 6 for ages 12 and under. centrevillelawrenceburg.com.

LEISURE: Ice skating at Fifty West, noon-9:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township. Includes skate rental and one hour of skating. $ 10. fiftyewestbrew.com.

LEISURE: Ice rink at Summit Park, daily noon to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., closed December 25 and 1.4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. No reservations necessary, first come, first served. Ice rink state line: 513-745-6259; summitparkblueash.com.

LEISURE: Ice skating and bumper cars, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. myfontainesquare.com.

THEATER: Cinderella, Ensemble Theater, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. What do you get when you combine a myopic bookworm heroine, two fabulously egotistical stepsisters, an evil diva stepmom, with an empowering Well-Wisher? A fun version of the classic fairy tale that shows that being smart is a real beauty! Operates from December 1 to 30. ensemblecincinnati.org.

Tuesday, December 21

THEATER: A very electric Christmas, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family, who begin their journey south for the winter. Max is blown away and has adventures at the North Pole. $ 14 to $ 32. memorialhallotr.com.

MUSIC: Christmas without promises, 7:30 p.m., St. Colomban Parish, 894 Oakland Road, Loveland. 60-minute program. To free.

MUSIC: A singing ceremony, 12:10 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown.

MUSIC: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Taft Theater.

END SOON: Elf the musical, Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, 4990 Glenway Ave., West Price Hill. Until December 26. No show from December 24th to 25th.

Wednesday 22 December

BARS: Beer & Cheer Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 5:00 p.m., MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road, Oakley. Ugliest sweater contest. Gifts, games, vibrations. Celebrating Black Millennials in Cincinnati. To free. eventbrite.com.

COMEDY: Pro-Am Night, 7:30 p.m., Go Bananas, 8410 MarketPlace Lane, Montgomery. The show is rated R. Ages 18 and over. $ 5. 513-873-7233; gobananascomedy.com.

ENDING SOON: TrainDays, 10 am-2pm Wednesday to Friday, Heritage Village Museum, 11500 Lebanon Road, Sharonville. Watch model trains pass through villages, mountains and tunnels with these large model train displays inside a real historic station and Hayner House. From December 15 to 17 and from December 22 to 23, $ 3, free for ages 4 and under.heritagevillagecincinnati.org.

HOLIDAYS: Santa’s Paws, 6 to 9 p.m., West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Bring your good dog to the brewery for photos with Santa Claus.

HOLIDAYS: Blitzen Cookie & Cocktail Walk, 6-10 p.m., The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. Check into Windamere, then head to various shops, restaurants, and cookie establishments. Each “cookie stop” will have a specialty cocktail available for purchase. Games, memories and more. $ 18. eventbrite.com.

MUSIC: Christmas without promises, 7:30 p.m., Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place, Price Hill. With the trio Pamela Mallory. Complete show with two sets. $ 25. 513-241-6550; cincinnatilandmarkproductions.com.

Thursday 23 December

COMEDY: Dennis Piper & Friends, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Go Bananas, 8410 MarketPlace Lane, Montgomery. From 18 years old. $ 10 to $ 15. 513-873-7233; gobananascomedy.com.

FILM: Movie night on the rise, 7-9 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way. December 23: The Polar Express. To free.

MUSIC: Maddie Poppe, Ludlow Garage.

MUSIC: Merry Monkmas Brass Duo, 6-9 p.m., Humble Monk Brewing, 1641 Blue Rock St., Northside. To free.

MUSIC: Inhaling presents: Mockery with pout, MOTR editor.

MUSIC: Heavy hinges on Christmas Eve, 9 p.m., Rebel Mettle Brewery, 412 Central Ave., Downtown.

MUSIC: Straight No Chaser, Taft Theater.

LEISURE: Perry Puzzler’s wizarding puzzle, 5-8 p.m., Queen City Radio, 222 W. Twelfth St., Over-the-Rhine. Solve puzzles, win prizes. The phased departure means teams can arrive anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. $ 10. eventbrite.com.

Friday 24 December

BARS: Christmas Eve in Somm, 4-7:30 p.m., Somm Wine Bar, 3105 Price Ave., Price Hill. Reservations: 513-244-5843; sommwinebarcincinnati.com.

MUSIC: Christmas Eve Jazz, 4 pm-1am, Nostalgia Wine Bar, 1432 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. Sound the Alarm music with Ric Sexton starts at 9 p.m. nostalgiaotr.com.

Saturday 25 December

BARS: Christmas day at Stretch, 8 p.m., The Stretch, 191 E. Freedom Way, Downtown.

COMEDY: Christmas Night with Ran Barnaclo, 8 p.m., Go Bananas, 8410 MarketPlace Lane, Montgomery. Caitlin Cook opens. From 18 years old. $ 5.gobananascomedy.com.

MUSIC: Ghana Naija 2021, 9:30 p.m., Cove 51, 11473 Chester Road, Sharonville. The hottest DJs celebrate Afrobeats music. $ 15 to $ 20.

Sunday 26 December

COMEDY: Comedy show back in town, 7:30 p.m., Chameleon, 4114 Hamilton Ave., Northside. Starring Chris Siemer, Spyder Jones, Andrew Rudick, Leah Rudick, Spark Tabor, Kylie Dills and more. $ 10.

LEISURE: Bud Light Tailgate Zone at The Banks, 10 am-1pm, Freedom Way between Main Street and Walnut Street. Pre-game party with live music, Bud Bar, jersey makeovers and more. Free entry.

SPORTS: Boxing Day EPL Soccer, 7:30 a.m., Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, 112 E. Fourth St., Covington. Boxing Day in Ireland on St. Stephen’s Day and in England Boxing Day has long been associated with watching pub football. See all the games. Brunch menu until 1 p.m. mollymalonesirishpub.com.

SPORTS: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium, One Paul Brown Way, downtown.

ENDING SOON: Every Christmas story ever told (and then some), Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. What starts off as another annual production of A Christmas Carol, soon turns into a slightly irreverent look at all of our favorite holiday classics, including favorites from pop culture like It’s a Wonderful Life, Rudolph, Charlie Brown and more! Add topical references that always keep this annual tradition fresh and fun as we send everything from Dickens to Dr Seuss for over 90 minutes of high octane joy and frivolity. Note: This show is not recommended for people young enough to believe in Santa Claus. Face masks are mandatory and you only need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter. Runs from November 19 to Dec. 26. cincyshakes.com.

Look ahead

FESTIVALS: Cold Nights & Hot Spirits,February 25, Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Circle, Mount Lookout. Each ticket includes 7 1-ounce tastings of over 40 American, Canadian, Irish and Scottish whiskeys. The do-it-yourself cocktail bar returns, along with fireplaces, a cigar terrace and more. $ 40.