Image Source: INSTAGRAM / OFFICIAL HANDLE From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, top Bollywood actresses in 2021

Many actresses have carved out their niche and earned a special place in the film industry with their charming beauty and powerful acting skills. From time to time, new talents are launched, which must prove themselves in showbiz. Not only for their acting, but some including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone among others are known for their fashion sense and strong personalities. These and many more have entertained audiences to the full in 2021. With their powerful and engaging performances, actresses such as Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal Thakur, Kangana Ranaut, among others, have made their way into our hearts forever.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With the release of Matrix Resurrections fast approaching, the anticipation of world superstar star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at an all-time high. After making India proud of its many accomplishments, the global superpower has now caused a stir in famous Times Square with its new avatar The Matrix. With her Matrix Resurrections poster going viral, it has now been shown at the coveted Times Square in New York City. The actress, who was last seen in the highly acclaimed Netflix movie “The White Tiger” recently wrapped up filming on the upcoming “Citadel” series. Directed by “Avengers” creators Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series starring Richard Madden and is billed as a global event for OTT.

Apart from that, the actress recently roasted her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas and brothers Joe and Kevin on Netflix’s “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”.

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a lot of movies including ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’ in her kitten. Actress ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is set to premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next year. The organizers have announced that this film is the only Indian selection and one of four films confirmed for the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcasing exemplary cinema.

Shifting from love and romance, Alia Bhatt has now focused on different genres. Exploring the mythological theme with Brahmastra, the Periodic Era with RRR and playing in a Gangubai Kathiawadi biopic, the actress brings out her versatility and writes her name in bold letters at a very young age.

Deepika padukone

When it comes to combining comfort and style, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been at the forefront. The actress knows how to achieve a casual, elegant and fashionable look. She recently raised the punch quotient on the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festiva in Jeddah. Deepika Padukone made a flamboyant style statement in a mermaid-style pink frilly dress with dramatic sleeves. She paired the look with diamond earrings.

Speaking from her professional front, Deepika has an interesting array of projects in the works, she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of “The Intern”. Additionally, Deepika filmed “Fighter” and “Pathan” starring Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her actor-husband Ranveer in ’83’.

Taapsee Pannu

On or off camera, Taapsee Pannu never fails to impress us. The lead actress recently rocked her performance in films like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket among others in 2021. Not only that, she even wowed fans with her style statement. Taapsee wore an off-white printed saree with a blue blouse while on vacation in Russia. But what stole the show were his sneakers! She revisited her traditional Avatar by opting for shoes.

Speaking about her films, Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurana, tells the story of a girl from a small town, who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national level athlete, but is embarrassed when asked to undergo a gender test. While Haseen Dillruba speaks of a woman (Taapsee Pannu) under investigation as a suspect in the murder of her husband. She reveals details of their thorny marriage that further cloud the truth.

Pannu has a slew of upcoming projects including “Dobaaraa”, “Shaaash Mithu” and “Blurr” from Anurag Kashyap, her first film as a producer.

Mrinal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur paved the way for TV’s Kumkum Bhagya to lead roles in Bollywood blockbusters. She managed to entertain and impress the audience in no time. Recently, she tried out the role of Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen woman, Soumya Mehra Pathak. The actress, who has made a name for herself with her performance in films like Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan and others, enters the Telugu industry facing versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan in her second film. directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. While Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of ‘Lieutenant’ Ram, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his loving lady Sita.

Not only that, the actress is also a fashionista who ignites Instagram with her style and glamorous looks.

Next, Mrunal will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, one of the most anticipated films slated for theatrical release on December 31. Meanwhile, Mrunal has announced the release date for his next film ‘Aankh Micholi’. The film, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, will arrive in theaters on May 13, 2022.