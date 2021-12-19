‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor reportedly fired after alleged involvement in Capitol riots





Actor Jay Johnston was reportedly fired from the cast of Bob’s burgers after it was revealed that he participated in the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnston was the voice of Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s burgers for about a decade now, and is also known for roles in productions like M. Show, Development stopped and Presenter, among others. Friday, The daily beast reported that Johnston had been “banned” from working on Bob’s burgers. Two sources familiar with the situation on the animated sitcom Fox said that Johnston would not be allowed to record the voice of Jimmy Pesto Sr. It was described as a “ban” rather than a “dismissal”, and they said that the people behind Bob’s burgers don’t want to make “a big deal” out of history. A Fox spokesperson said The daily beast: “Thanks for contacting us, FOX has no comments,” while a spokesperson for Disney added, “We will not comment.” Johnston did not respond to requests for comment from the outlet at all. Exclusive: Actor Jay Johnston was banned from Fox’s Bob’s Burgers after being spotted in the January 6 Capitol Riot https://t.co/ZdXw93kGin pic.twitter.com/d7eRQHmWs7 – Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 18, 2021 Johnston appears to be visible in photos and videos of the January 6 riot, but he has never publicly admitted attending the event. Fox or Bob’s burgers never firmly stated that Johnston was there either, but the FBI released a poster with a close-up of a man who appears to be Johnston. Amateur investigators offers Johnston as a suspect in March based on images provided by the FBI. Actress Cassandra Church, who has worked with Johnston in the past, later tweeted: “I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And it’s him in the picture. So …” Another former colleague, writer Spencer Crittenden, added: “He’s a cowardly Trump supporter too and he was there at the time.” Johnston hasn’t been the most politically outspoken actor in recent years, but he went so far as to appear on Gavin McInnes’ late webcast in 2015. McInnes founded the Proud Boys, an extreme militant group law. which has been linked to numerous acts of domestic terrorism in the United States. More than 60 members of the Proud Boys were arrested in connection with the January 6 riot. Ain’t that amazingly on the mark for Jimmy Pesto tho https://t.co/ZXkMGreF6I – Marina Watanabe (@marinashutup) December 18, 2021 Yet many Bob’s burgers fans had no idea of ​​Johnston’s political views, let alone the strong possibility that he was involved in the attempted insurgency. On Twitter, many commentators joked that Johnston’s character Jimmy Pesto also appeared to be the type of person to attend the violent rally. It is not yet known if the character will be recast.

