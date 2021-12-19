Entertainment
Weekend entertainment gives a taste of normalcy, banishes butts
A welcome taste of pre-COVID normalcy
The past weekend provided a reminder of Sarasota in the pre-COVID era.
It all started with a play on Friday at the Florida Studio Theater. Yes, we showed our vaccination papers and wore masks, but the feeling was we were getting back to normal.
The room was anything but normal. Focusing on the political, spiritual, and emotional differences that have fractured our society, America in One Room portrayed the profound differences that have armed our society and threatened the survival of democracy itself.
Following:How to send a letter to the editor
The ending left audiences deeply pessimistic about the factions’ ability to listen to and learn from each other in order for our form of government to thrive.
Sunday provided a possible answer to the deadlock with Aaron Coplans Appalachian Spring’s memorable Sarasota Orchestras performance. Our faces were covered but not our ears. Copland came up with a solution to all the dead ends: listen, talk, solve and repeat.
Hopefully the pandemic subsides in the coming months so the public can listen again, rather than agonizing and fidgeting at home. The American tradition of maskless communication may be on the horizon.
Jay N. Cohn, Sarasota
COVID mandates can be counterproductive
Although this writer is not a psychologist, it seems that no one on either side of the aisle understands the psychology of compelling behavior.
When it comes to vaccinations, in the beginning people would spend hours on their computers trying to get vaccine appointments.
The next stage of vaccinations included the early vaccine skeptics who emerged as hospitalizations and deaths began to increase those who simply needed more data to make the decision.
Then some of the remaining skeptics were persuaded to be shot by their families and friends.
To this day, many unvaccinated people can be independent people who rebel against being told what to do. For these rebels, I suggest that mandatory vaccinations may be counterproductive.
In addition, requiring people to wear a mask removes an incentive to be vaccinated. If the risk of death is not a sufficient motivation, imposing vaccinations is unlikely to be effective. Other incentives are needed.
Richard Abell, Venice of the North
Less responsible at-large commissioners
In response to a Letter of December 14 listing reasons for voting against single-member districts: The author did not consider the real reason our county commissioners want to overturn our previous votes.
When commissioners represent a district, they must respond to the needs of that district. When serving county-wide, they are less (not more) responsible and too often used to ignore the needs of individual districts with little impact.
We who voted for single-district county commissioners knew exactly what we were voting for, despite what the current commissioners would have you believe. I think it is more likely that the commissioners are concerned about their vulnerability in the upcoming elections, as they have not taken into account the contribution of their district constituents, especially the commissioners who represent Siesta Key and the draft Stickney Point Road and 41.
Susan Herring, Sarasota
Ban beach butts statewide
Thanks to Jon Paul Brooker for his comment 11 December on removing cigarette butts from beaches and parks.
Statewide legislation would be my biggest wish for the New Year. I don’t like secondhand smoke when I’m at the beach, and I can pick up the stench 20 or 30 feet away.
A clean environment is what Heaven should be.
Joe Daku, Venice
Eliminate financial gain in the public service
The democracy? Demos, the people. Do we live in a democracy, or is it a doll?
Every day I get emails from politicians asking for answers to polls. Each email ends with a request for money: $ 5, $ 250, $ 1,000.
Will they listen to me if I don’t send money? Are they more likely to vote my way with a $ 5 or $ 1,000 donation?
Individual politicians must publish an individual platform of their personal beliefs (no party). What do they think about gun rights, the environment, development, zoning, law enforcement, voting rights, etc. ?
Corruption has no place in a real democracy. Individual audits of politicians, before they take office and after they leave, should not reveal any financial gain beyond their salary. The rich and the poor must be represented equally.
Our representatives and their programs should be funded by taxes, not bribes and corporate or individual donations.
Is it time for us to rethink the financing of policies? Democracy is government of the people, by the people and for the people. It is not the government of the people, by the rich and for the rich.
Henry Danielson, Englewood
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/opinion/2021/12/18/weekend-entertainment-provides-taste-normalcy-ban-butts/8918419002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]