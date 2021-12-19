Weekend entertainment gives a taste of normalcy, banishes butts

A welcome taste of pre-COVID normalcy

The past weekend provided a reminder of Sarasota in the pre-COVID era.

It all started with a play on Friday at the Florida Studio Theater. Yes, we showed our vaccination papers and wore masks, but the feeling was we were getting back to normal.

The room was anything but normal. Focusing on the political, spiritual, and emotional differences that have fractured our society, America in One Room portrayed the profound differences that have armed our society and threatened the survival of democracy itself.

The ending left audiences deeply pessimistic about the factions’ ability to listen to and learn from each other in order for our form of government to thrive.

Sunday provided a possible answer to the deadlock with Aaron Coplans Appalachian Spring’s memorable Sarasota Orchestras performance. Our faces were covered but not our ears. Copland came up with a solution to all the dead ends: listen, talk, solve and repeat.

Hopefully the pandemic subsides in the coming months so the public can listen again, rather than agonizing and fidgeting at home. The American tradition of maskless communication may be on the horizon.

Jay N. Cohn, Sarasota

COVID mandates can be counterproductive

Although this writer is not a psychologist, it seems that no one on either side of the aisle understands the psychology of compelling behavior.

When it comes to vaccinations, in the beginning people would spend hours on their computers trying to get vaccine appointments.

The next stage of vaccinations included the early vaccine skeptics who emerged as hospitalizations and deaths began to increase those who simply needed more data to make the decision.

Then some of the remaining skeptics were persuaded to be shot by their families and friends.

To this day, many unvaccinated people can be independent people who rebel against being told what to do. For these rebels, I suggest that mandatory vaccinations may be counterproductive.

In addition, requiring people to wear a mask removes an incentive to be vaccinated. If the risk of death is not a sufficient motivation, imposing vaccinations is unlikely to be effective. Other incentives are needed.

Richard Abell, Venice of the North

Less responsible at-large commissioners

In response to a Letter of December 14 listing reasons for voting against single-member districts: The author did not consider the real reason our county commissioners want to overturn our previous votes.

When commissioners represent a district, they must respond to the needs of that district. When serving county-wide, they are less (not more) responsible and too often used to ignore the needs of individual districts with little impact.

We who voted for single-district county commissioners knew exactly what we were voting for, despite what the current commissioners would have you believe. I think it is more likely that the commissioners are concerned about their vulnerability in the upcoming elections, as they have not taken into account the contribution of their district constituents, especially the commissioners who represent Siesta Key and the draft Stickney Point Road and 41.

Susan Herring, Sarasota

Ban beach butts statewide

Thanks to Jon Paul Brooker for his comment 11 December on removing cigarette butts from beaches and parks.

Statewide legislation would be my biggest wish for the New Year. I don’t like secondhand smoke when I’m at the beach, and I can pick up the stench 20 or 30 feet away.

A clean environment is what Heaven should be.

Joe Daku, Venice

Eliminate financial gain in the public service

The democracy? Demos, the people. Do we live in a democracy, or is it a doll?

Every day I get emails from politicians asking for answers to polls. Each email ends with a request for money: $ 5, $ 250, $ 1,000.

Will they listen to me if I don’t send money? Are they more likely to vote my way with a $ 5 or $ 1,000 donation?

Individual politicians must publish an individual platform of their personal beliefs (no party). What do they think about gun rights, the environment, development, zoning, law enforcement, voting rights, etc. ?

Corruption has no place in a real democracy. Individual audits of politicians, before they take office and after they leave, should not reveal any financial gain beyond their salary. The rich and the poor must be represented equally.

Our representatives and their programs should be funded by taxes, not bribes and corporate or individual donations.

Is it time for us to rethink the financing of policies? Democracy is government of the people, by the people and for the people. It is not the government of the people, by the rich and for the rich.

Henry Danielson, Englewood