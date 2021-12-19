Adele nominated for four BRIT Awards | Entertainment





Adele has received four nominations for the upcoming BRIT Awards. The 33-year-old singer was nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop / R & B after releasing her long-awaited new album “30” in November. The London-born star is joined on four nominations by Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz. Dave is in the running for Best Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap Gong, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Ed, 30 – who released his latest album, ‘=’, in October – was also nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as the best pop / R & B gong. Little Simz is shortlisted for Best Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Meanwhile, the award for best international artist will be contested by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Olivia, 18 – who released her debut album, “SOUR”, in May – has had a meteoric rise this year, and she was also nominated for Best International Song. Elsewhere, the gong for Best International Group will go to Abba, BTS, Maneskin – which won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year – Silk Sonic and War On Drugs. Holly Humberstone has previously been announced as the winner of the coveted Rising Star Award, following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele and Sam Smith. The upcoming ceremony will feature a new selection of gender-neutral categories, after organizers decided to remove the top male and female categories and create a larger pool of nominees. The event will be hosted by Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and Clara Amfo, and takes place at the O2 Arena in London on February 8. Nominated for the BRIT Awards: Album of the year: Adèle, 30 years old Dave, we’re all alone in the same boat Ed Sheeran, = Little Simz, sometimes I could be introverted Sam Fender, seventeen years old Artist of the year: Adele Dave Ed sheeran Little Simz Sam fender Best group: Cold game D-Block Europe little mix London Grammar Wolf alice Song of the year: A1 and J1, latest trends Adele, gently on me Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals, Don’t Play Becky Hill and David Guetta, remember Central Cee, obsessed with you Dave ft Stormzy, Clash Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (Pnau Mix) Glass animals, Heat waves Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta, Bed KSI, vacation Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted, Wellerman Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa, Friday Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body Tom Grennan, a little love Best New Artist: Central EWC Griffin Joie Crookes Little Simz Self-love Best international artist: Billie Eilish Doja cat Lil nas x Olivia rodrigo Taylor Swift Best international group: Abba BTS Maneskin Sonic Silk War on drugs Best International Song: ATB / Theme / A7S, Ton Amour (9 p.m.) Billie Eilish, happier than ever Ckay, Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) Doja Cat ft SZA, Kiss me more Drake ft Lil Baby, girls want girls Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix, Hymn Heartbreak Jonasu, black magic Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, stay Lil Nas X, Montero (Call me by your name) Lil TJ & 6lack, call my phone Maneskin, I want to be your slave Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4U Polo G, Rapstar Tiesto, the company On weekends save your tears Best dance: Becky hill Calvin harris Fred again Joel corry Striped Best rock / alternative: Cold game Glass animals Sam fender Tom grennan Wolf alice Best Pop / R & B: Adele Dua Lipa Ed sheeran Griffin Joie Crookes Best hip-hop / grime / rap: AJ Tracey Central EWC Dave Ghett Little Simz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.griffindailynews.com/lifestyles/entertainment/adele-nominated-for-four-brit-awards/article_a3055ac4-7e99-5f26-9369-64cc5c9ebc3f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos