More Bollywood names under ED scanner in money laundering case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi [India]Dec. 19 (ANI): The Directorate of Execution (ED), investigating con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, mentioned that he was associated with several celebrities from Bollywood, including actor Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

According to Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s disclosure statement, he revealed that he had known Sharadha Kapoor since 2015 and had assisted her in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case.

Speaking of other Bollywood celebrities, Chandrashekhar told ED he knows actor Harman Baweja and plans to co-produce his next movie “Captain” with Kartik Aryan.

Chandrashekhar’s disclosure statement also mentioned that he also contacted actor Shilpa Shetty for the parole of her husband Raj Kundra.

Previously, ED had questioned actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for their alleged connection to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The central agency said Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received high-end luxury car models and other expensive gifts from the defendants. Patiala House Court recently learned of the ED indictment sheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. All the accused are currently in judicial detention.

The ED, a financial investigation agency, recently arrested them under the PMLA as part of the extortion racket that was being staged from a Delhi prison.

According to ED, during the investigation, searches were carried out at various locations linked to Chandrashekar and his associates.

During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 of the PMLA and these cars are either on behalf of Leena Maria Paul’s companies or on behalf of third parties. It is further argued that it appeared that Chandrashekar knowingly created the structure for the superposition and transfer of the proceeds of crime and thus actively participated in the money laundering process.

Chandrashekar and Leena Maria Paul as well as several other defendants were arrested earlier by Delhi police. Police also recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.

Delhi police alleged that Leena, Chandrashekar and others used hawala roads, had set up Shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.

The Delhi Police Economic Crimes Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, for Rs 200 crore in addition to ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country. (ANI)

