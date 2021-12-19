Jack Whitehall fears being ‘canceled’ by Hollywood

Jack Whitehall, 33, has expressed fear of being canceled by Hollywood if some of his past jokes come back to haunt him.

Speaking to fellow comedian Jarlath Regan, 41, on theAn Irishman abroadpodcast, Jack said, “I feel like I’ve definitely said some jokes in the past that deserve to be taken down.”

Jack, who recently starred in Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast, added, “I guess that’s how you weather this storm if it ever comes.”

He explained that as a comedian he thinks historical jokes are more manageable, as opposed to tweets or “comments in interviews” because the audience knows it was a joke.

He explained, “I’ve had it, sort of happened, a few times and I think maybe people are doing a little better now.

“We’ve had a few of these ridiculous cancellations from people because of historical jokes which, especially with a comedian, because they were told jokingly and the context was never meant as a joke that you tend to get out of it a little bit more. ‘

The actor, who took a break from the stand-up, starred in the recently released children’s film, Clifford the Big Red Dog, based on the children’s series of the same name.

The film will center on a young girl Emily, played by Darby Camp, 14, whose love for her dog makes him grow to a huge size.

He plays the role of Casey, Emily’s uncle, who helps him hide Clifford the dog despite his enormous size, from the superintendent of their building, who does not allow dogs.

Jack continued, “It’s important for me to leave, to live my life and come back to it when I have more to say.”

Jack detailed the importance of moving away from stand-up for other companies, in order to refresh his equipment.

“I have to try to find something else that is going to be interesting and different and a topic that I can write something about and that will be funny and fresh.”

The actor who currently has a long-term relationship with model Roxy Horner, 30, has said his relationship may be something he would like to talk about on stage.

As his life at home has changed, he added, “I now have a dog and spend more time traveling alone which always creates situations, experiences and people you want to talk about.”

Despite a hiatus, he joined Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39, and on Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast, last month.

The comedy special sees brothers and bandmates Joe, 32, Kevin, 34, and Nick Jonas, 29, ridiculed by their partners and famous faces.

And Priyanka, was seen laughing when the British comedian called her husband Nick “The Meghan Markle of pop” for breaking up the group “Sucker”.

Jack joked, “October 30, 2013 … September 11 of the music industry … The day my heart broke into a thousand little pieces.”

Among the names he gave Nick were “The Brother Breaker” and “The Meghan Markle of pop,” and his other half couldn’t help but laugh at the latter.

This was apparently in reference to the former ‘Suits’ actress and her husband Prince Harry stepping down as senior members of the British Royal Family.

In addition to Clifford the Big Red Dog, the The Bad Education actor has also appeared on The Jungle Cruise and The KSI Show this year.

He also has a number of ongoing projects, including two films titled Robots and Silent Retreat, which are currently in post-production.

Clifford the Big Red Dog was released in the UK on December 10th.