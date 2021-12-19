Rockettes cancel annual Christmas show early due to COVID-19





In this photo from Monday, November 25, 2019, Rockette Sydney Mesher, sixth from left, dances during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Mesher, who was born without a left hand due to the rare congenital disease symbrachydactyly, is the first person with a visible disability to ever be hired by the famous Radio City Rockettes of New York. (AP Photo / Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (WPIX) The famous Rockettes stop the rest of their season. MSG Entertainment announced on Friday that “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” will forgo the remainder of its season due to “the growing challenges of the pandemic.” “We were hoping to get through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at over 100 shows over the past seven weeks,” MSG Entertainment said in a statement. “We loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and we look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022. This year’s show began on November 5 and was scheduled to run until January 2, 2022. The Christmas Spectacular is a New York holiday staple. Known for their iconic punchline, the Rockettes have brought Christmas cheer to New Yorkers and tourists around the world since the 1930s. COVID-19 forced the Rockettes to cancel the 2020 “Christmas Show” for the first time in the history of the series. With the omicron variant in New York and the holidays approaching, the seven-day average COVID cases tripled in past monthHealth Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi said Thursday. Increase in COVID-19 cases forced the NFL reschedule matches, turned Broadway shows upside down and overturned Americans’ travel plans for the holidays in disarray.

