‘SNL’ cancels live viewing for final 2021 episode due to omicron variant





“Saturday Night Live” will be shot without an audience in the studio for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Saturday’s episode, starring host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX, will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL has confirmed. Pictured above, an “SNL at the Drive-In” event at Universal Studios Backlot in the midst of the pandemic on Saturday, October 3, 2020 (David Yeh / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (NEXSTAR) This year’s final episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ will be without a live audience, something viewers haven’t seen since fall 2020 amid rising COVID-19 cases . Hours before Saturday’s episode, the show announced that “due to a recent spike in the Omicron variant and as a precaution there will be no live hearing for the recording of” Saturday Night Live “tonight. Due to the recent peak of the Omicron variant and out of caution, there will be no live audiences for the Saturday Night Live recording tonight and the show will have a limited cast and crew. – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021 Saturday’s episode with host Paul Rudd will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL has confirmed. Due to the limited crew, planned musical guest Charli XCX will not be performing either. In one Message on Twitter, the singer shares that she is “devastated and heartbroken”, but “currently safe and healthy”. She goes on to encourage everyone to “take good care of yourself there and make sure you get the vaccine if you haven’t already.” Breakthrough Infections May Build Super Immunity Against COVID-19, Study Finds

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, “SNL” switched to virtual shows, with his cast appearing from home in pre-recorded segments or via Zoom. In October 2020, the show first drew a live studio audience. This announcement comes just one day after the The Rockettes have canceled their annual “Christmas Show” at Radio City Music Hall due to the growing challenges of the pandemic. Peak COVID-19 cases have also forced the NFL reschedule matches, turned Broadway shows upside down and overturned Americans’ travel plans for the holidays in disarray. New York State reported on Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available . The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs42.com/entertainment/snl-calls-off-live-audience-for-2021s-last-episode-due-to-omicron-variant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos