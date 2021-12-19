Harbhajan Singh holds back tears as she watches her daughter’s post on KBC 13: “Every time she speaks, I cry”





Harbhajan Singh was seen getting moved while watching his daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha’s post on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The cricketer appeared in the show’s season finale episode with Irfan Pathan. During the episode, KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan informed Harbhajan that he had a surprise video for the cricketer. In the video, Hinaya was seen sitting on Geeta’s lap and texting her. Hi dad, earn a lot of money for charity. You are the best daddy, I love you daddy. All the best, she said, leaving Harbhajan moved. He was seen holding back tears after the message. Harbhajan took a moment and then told Amitabh that every time he watched his daughter speak he cried. Jab wo bolti hai, meri ankhon se aansu aate hai. Pata nahi kyun. Aur jo attachment hai, wo kaise hui wo bhagwaan jaanta hai. Maybe, main parent jab bana hoon, tabhi wo parenting ki baat ko main samjha hoon (When she talks I cry, I don’t know why. God only knows how I got so attached to her. Maybe after that I became a father only then did I understand parenthood), he says. In the same video post, Geeta said that Harbhajan’s strengths and weaknesses are his children. Both Bhajji’s strength and weakness are his children. He’s a fabulous father. He helps me a lot, sharing the load, changing diapers, getting up at night and being very involved with them, I think every child should have a father like him, she said. Harbhajan and Geeta also welcomed a son, Jovan Veer Singh, this year. Also read: KBC 13: Neena Gupta accuses Amitabh Bachchan after being forced to end the game, says “aapne baaton mein laga diya” On KBC 13, Irfan and Harbhajan won 25 lakhs with a lifeline to spare. They won the amount by answering a question about Irfan’s hometown of Vadodra, formerly known as Baroda. The question was: Vadapradaka, which is the old name of Vadodara, literally means village among which trees? The options were: Neem, Peepal, Banyan, and Teak. The answer was Banian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/harbhajan-singh-fights-back-tears-while-watching-daughter-s-message-on-kbc-13-whenever-she-speaks-i-cry-101639816158080.html

