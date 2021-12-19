Could you find Vicky Kaushals name in Katrinas mehendi? We were doing

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Rajasthan, the premiere took to Instagram to display her gorgeous Instagram adorned with mehendi. In the last Instagram post, the Sooryavanshi the actor uploaded a photo of the bridal mehendi and his white and red “chooda”. The newly married actor, while displaying the photo of his hands, added the song Nachdi Phira to his Instagram Stories. the Jab Tak Hai Jaan The actress also captioned the snap with a red heart emoji emoticon. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the couple are traveling to the Maldives for their honeymoon and therefore it can be assumed that the photo could be taken from the destination location.

Take a look at Katrinas Mehendi here:

Meanwhile, the photo posted about two hours ago has gone viral on the photo sharing app. So far, the photo has attracted millions of likes and tons of comments. Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and fans of the actor fell in love in the comments section of the post. Besides Bollywood celebrities, social media users also took a look at the comments section and started a contest to find Kat’s husband’s name in the mehendi-adorned hands.

“Not me zooming in and finding his name,” commented one Instagram user. “Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai Mehendi mein (Where is Vicky’s name?)”, Commented the other net surfer.

Katrina’s first ‘halwa’ after marriage

It’s worth mentioning that Katrina Kaif shared a photo of a bowl filled with “Halwa” on her Instagram Stories on Friday. Apparently the photo was from the post-wedding ritual, “pehli rasoi” and Vicky Kaushal’s reaction is a topic of discussion in town. Pointing an arrow at the candy, she mentioned “maine banaya” which means she did it herself. In reaction to this photo, Vicky Kaushal also uploaded a story in which he congratulated her. Vicky wrote, “Best Halwa Ever !!”, adding three kissing emoticons to the story.

Notably, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, with family and friends. Security has been tightened to such an extent that no wedding photos can be disclosed. Deciding to change his Instagram profile picture, Tiger Zinda Hai The actress added her husband to it, where the two could be seen lovingly looking at each other in their wedding outfits, which left fans in awe.

Image: Instagram / bysabyasachiofficial / katrinakaif / vickykaushal09