Entertainment
Could you find Vicky Kaushals name in Katrinas mehendi? We were doing
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Rajasthan, the premiere took to Instagram to display her gorgeous Instagram adorned with mehendi. In the last Instagram post, the Sooryavanshi the actor uploaded a photo of the bridal mehendi and his white and red “chooda”. The newly married actor, while displaying the photo of his hands, added the song Nachdi Phira to his Instagram Stories. the Jab Tak Hai Jaan The actress also captioned the snap with a red heart emoji emoticon. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the couple are traveling to the Maldives for their honeymoon and therefore it can be assumed that the photo could be taken from the destination location.
Take a look at Katrinas Mehendi here:
Meanwhile, the photo posted about two hours ago has gone viral on the photo sharing app. So far, the photo has attracted millions of likes and tons of comments. Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and fans of the actor fell in love in the comments section of the post. Besides Bollywood celebrities, social media users also took a look at the comments section and started a contest to find Kat’s husband’s name in the mehendi-adorned hands.
“Not me zooming in and finding his name,” commented one Instagram user. “Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai Mehendi mein (Where is Vicky’s name?)”, Commented the other net surfer.
Katrina’s first ‘halwa’ after marriage
It’s worth mentioning that Katrina Kaif shared a photo of a bowl filled with “Halwa” on her Instagram Stories on Friday. Apparently the photo was from the post-wedding ritual, “pehli rasoi” and Vicky Kaushal’s reaction is a topic of discussion in town. Pointing an arrow at the candy, she mentioned “maine banaya” which means she did it herself. In reaction to this photo, Vicky Kaushal also uploaded a story in which he congratulated her. Vicky wrote, “Best Halwa Ever !!”, adding three kissing emoticons to the story.
Notably, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, with family and friends. Security has been tightened to such an extent that no wedding photos can be disclosed. Deciding to change his Instagram profile picture, Tiger Zinda Hai The actress added her husband to it, where the two could be seen lovingly looking at each other in their wedding outfits, which left fans in awe.
Image: Instagram / bysabyasachiofficial / katrinakaif / vickykaushal09
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/could-you-find-vicky-kaushals-name-in-katrinas-mehendi-we-did.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]