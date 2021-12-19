“Drive My Car” named Best Picture by LA Film Critics – The Hollywood Reporter





The Los Angeles Film Critics Association weighed in on Saturday with the group’s picks for Best Motion Picture Achievement of 2021. Drive my car took home the awards for Best Picture and Best Screenplay at the organization’s day event. The power of the dog was another key winner, with Jane Campion taking home the award for Best Director and Ari Wegner honored for Best Cinematography. Penélope Cruz was named best actress for her role in Parallel mothers, while Simon Rex established himself as best actor for Red rocket. Mel Brooks has already been announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient. Drive my car, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami about a director grappling with grief, continues its buzzing awards-season run, having previously won Best Picture of the Year at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, at the New York Film Critics Circle and at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film premiered at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay. Hollywood journalist Chief film critic David Rooney named Drive my car his favorite film of 2021, praising it as a “quietly lovely masterpiece”. The full list of winners is below. Better picture: Drive my car

Finalist: The power of the dog Director: Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Finalist: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my car Actor: Simon Rex, Red rocket

Finalist: Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog Actress: Penelope Cruz, Parallel mothers

Finalist: Renate Reinsve, The worst person in the world Supporting actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, Titanium and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog Supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Finalist: Aunjanue Ellis, king richard Scenario: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive my car

Finalist: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza Documentary: Summer of the soul

Finalist: Procession Animation: To flee

Finalist: Beautiful Best film not in English: Little mom

Finalist: Quo Vadis, Aida? Editing : Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of the soul

Finalist: Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza Production design: Steve Saklad, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar

Finalist: Tamara Deverell, Alley of nightmares Music / Score: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel mothers

Finalist: Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog and Spencer Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The power of the dog

Finalist: Greig Fraser, Dune Career Excellence Award: Mel brooks Independent / film by Douglas Edwards: The works and the days (by Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani basin) New Generation (tie): Shatara Michelle Ford, Test pattern and Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen

