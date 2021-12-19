Special: Are Bollywood Stars Losing Their Glitter

Shortly after theaters reopened, the first major Hindi film slated for release was’ Sooryavanshi. The film was withheld for the duration of the two confinements forced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the film’s release was to coincide with the week of the Diwali festival.

You would think it was a happy occasion that the multiplexes, which had suffered the most during the shutdowns, reopened and got a major Diwali release in ‘Sooryavanshi’. Instead, in a rather odd position, the management of the multiplex decided that they would give an equal number of game slots to “Sooryavanshi” and the other release, a Hollywood film from the James Bond franchise, “No Time To Die ”.

Their claim was that Hollywood movies kept them going with a steady stream of movies.

‘No Time To Die’ had created quite a hype ahead of the release, but ‘Sooryavanshi’ also during the lockdown waiting period. Admittedly, the hype and expectations weren’t the same at the time of release, as they were when the film was finished and its promotions began. Either way, the excitement for the movie wasn’t as strong as it was before the lockdowns.

Hollywood movies like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” were getting great advance bookings as well as huge box office numbers. Not so long ago, Hollywood films had a limited audience in India, spread only to subways such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore.

Even the theaters showing them were few in number and usually belonged to Hollywood studios. These films reached the second-tier cities much later. In such an event, the Indian market meant little to Hollywood. He had an advantage in India in that the country had a considerable population knowing English. But there were laws prohibiting donating the money earned from these films in India to offices abroad. The proceeds were to be used in India and reinvested locally.

English films, as Hollywood films were called at the time, were not opposed to Hindi, mainstream films, let alone posed a threat. These Hollywood movies were a maximum of a week or three in theaters, while Hindi movies celebrated 25 or even 50 weeks.

Recently, Hollywood films have invaded and penetrated the Indian market on a massive scale. Compared to Indian films, in Hindi as well as local languages, they were nowhere in the box office contention. So why is it that the roles turn and the status is reversed?

Hollywood films are now widely released in India with as many as 2,000 (‘Avengers: Endgame’) to around 3,300 (‘Spider Man: No Way Home’) engagement films. Not knowing English is not a deterrent now. These films were released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Plus, movies shot in Hollywood don’t look like they were made in the past. These are all great action shows, with the hulks as the heroes and the girls next door as the heroines. They are a treat to watch with their computer generated special effects.

The language doesn’t matter now. The Hollywood idea of ​​a healthy movie has changed and the world is still using it. Former WWE Wrestler Became Highest Paid Actor!

Should this matter or affect Hindi movies? (Southern films are not affected by these changes at all.) In India today Hollywood films make from 100+ crore to Rs 300 crore, starting with excellent advance reservations. Certain films, in particular franchises, generate a craze.

The success of Hollywood films should matter when you compare advance bookings for Hindi films, which are hardly impressive. There was a time when people flocked to theaters if a movie with a popular star came out. Even that is not happening now.

For ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’, based on his advance booking, the trade expected the film to close its opening day with Rs 30 crore. But, at the end of its first day, the film exceeded expectations to collect Rs 32 crore (net). Even the tickets priced at Rs 2,000 were reserved in advance! How good is it compared to “Sooryavanshi”?

“Sooryavanshi” had the best cast, in terms of attracting people to theaters, with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It was a multi-star film after a long time. What better billing can a movie have? Still, he collected Rs 26 crore on his first day.

Giving improved box office numbers is a widespread trend in the Hindi film industry. Indeed, the performance of the box office is linked and is reflected in the expected revenues from the sale of OTT and satellite rights. The pre-agreed price for a movie’s OTT release depends on its box office performance.

The high admission rates are often blamed for films with lower opening than expected, but somehow that doesn’t seem to deter audiences from “Avengers” or “Spiderman” movies!

So why is the Hindi film industry losing its market? It has nothing to do with Hollywood movies! Simply put, even otherwise, why are Hindi films losing their audience? None of the films released since theaters reopened has ignited the box office. In fact, only a few of them made it through.

This cannot be all because of the OTT platforms, where you can see the same movie after a few weeks. After all, the movies have braved other competitions, including the same-day pirated video release of a new movie, which was pretty common in the old days.

Is it the overexposure that a movie’s stars submit to in the name of the promotion by appearing in just about every popular TV show? It looks silly when you see a movie cast in a dance show now and a comedy show soon after, saying the same things over and over again! After all, Tobey Maguire (the original onscreen Spiderman, who also appears in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’) hasn’t appeared on any of those shows!

Could it be that Hindi movie stars are losing their credibility, aura, image or respect, whatever name they are given, in the public eye? There’s a lot going on involving movie stars that people maybe didn’t take well.

Since the suspicious death of rising star Sushant Singh Rajput, things don’t seem to be going in the right direction for the stars. Most have remained silent and have not taken a stand on death. Then the public exposure of vulgarity in stand-up comedy shows. Break foreclosure laws and throw parties. Make the media headlines for all the wrong reasons, like drug nights.

There was a time when the stars maintained a certain dignity and a certain aura around them. It seems to be missing now. Somewhere along the line the stars are losing their shine!

Click here for the latest Direct-to-OTT versions (list updated daily)