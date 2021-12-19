SNL cancels live hearing on Covid issues





Saturday Night Live announced, hours before show time, that there would be no live audiences on Saturday night out of caution amid the wave of coronavirus cases in New York City linked to the Omicron variant. The show too wrote on Twitter that there would be a limited cast and crew, but he did not say if any of the cast members tested positive for the virus. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol, he said, adding that those who had tickets to check-in at Rockefeller Center would get more information soon. A person familiar with the show’s plans said some cast and crew had tested positive or had been in close contact with people who had.

The Saturday show, the last of 2021, was hosted by actor Paul Rudd for its fifth time, which was the subject of sifted opening. Tom Hanks, Oscar-winning Forrest Gump star, took the stage and explained that although they had a special Christmas show planned, Covid arrived early this year, so in the interest of safety , we don’t have an audience and we sent our cast and most of our crew home. Tina Fey, a former cast member, and Kenan Thompson, a current cast member, then joined in to induct Mr. Rudd into the so-called Five-Timers Club for hosts. They closed the opening by explaining that the impromptu show would consist of new skits recorded earlier in the week and personal favorites from previous episodes. Mr Rudd joked, it’s gonna be kind of like this new Beatles documentary with a lot of old footage but enough new stuff that you like, OK, yeah, I’m gonna watch that. The show was to include a musical performance by English pop artist Charli XCX. She ended up canceling, explaining that she couldn’t play with so few crew members. I’m devastated and heartbroken, she said in a statement of herself, adding: It can’t happen this time, but I will be back! I am currently safe and healthy, but of course very sad. Please take care of yourself there and make sure you get the vaccine if you haven’t already, she continued.

NBC declined to comment beyond the show’s statement. SNL normally taps a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m. EST on Saturdays, and then the live show airs at 11:30 p.m. ET. Mr. Rudd closed the show thanking the cast and crew for working so hard under stressful circumstances. I know it wasn’t the Christmas spectacle you expected but that’s the beauty of this place. Like life, it’s unpredictable, he said, as he and four other people on stage wore face masks. He ended by making a joke at Mr. Hanks’ expense. As my good friend Tom Hanks once said in a movie, life is like a big weird bar of chocolate: sometimes it’s delicious; others sometimes there is this orange cream, he said. And it’s like, OK, it’s not what I would have chosen, but it’s better than nothing.

