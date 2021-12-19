Sukesh Chandrasekhar transferred $ 180,000 to Jacqueline Fernandez’s sister’s account and he claims she is not telling the truth





Jacqueline Fernandez has long been in the headlines now due to her alleged past relationship with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The scammer is currently under investigation and in a recent conversation with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), he claims that the actress lies about all transactions. In his statement, Sukesh says he transferred $ 180,000 to Race actor’s sister Geraldine, who lives in the US, but when ED summoned the actress in her statement, she claimed the scammer gave her sister $ 150,000. According to the latest reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar told ED: “I gave her (Jacqueline Fernandez) 15 earrings, five Birkin bags and other bags from YSL, Gucci, I also gave her Cartier bracelets and Tiffany bracelets. These jewels and earrings are set with diamonds and approximately Rs 7 crore. “ Additionally, when ED asked Sukesh Chandrasekhar about Jacqueline Fernandez’s comment on giving $ 150,000 to his sister Geraldine, the crook replied: “No, she is not telling the truth. Thanks to Deepak Ramnani, I transferred $ 180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine. He added: “Regarding his parents, I gave them a Maserati and a Porsche to his mother in Bahrain. I also allowed Jacqueline to frequently use a private jet that I was using. Earlier, when News18 accessed transcripts of Jacqueline Fernandez’s statements, the actress claimed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had approached her as Shekhar Ratna Vela and claimed to be the owner of Sun TV. The actress said, Shekhar told me he was a huge fan. Soon he told me that I should be filming in South India and that Sun TV produces a lot of such films. Since February, I have been in contact with him. He gave me his number and asked me to make calls to that number. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information. Must read: Rohit Shetty charges SS Rajamoulis Baahubali 25 crore a fee of 100 crore Check out the most expensive directors in the Indian film industry Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

