Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria are all set with their film Tadap, one of the expected films of the year. The album Tadap received immense love from audiences with its touching songs worth noting.

However, with that, Tara Sutaria recently spoke about women in Bollywood and mentioned that Bollywood is changing for women as women are now getting good roles.

She said, I feel things are changing for women in the industry and it is high time that happened. My character from Tadap, Ramisa, is strong and powerful. There is so much she has to do in this movie. I feel like there’s a certain part of the story where things change and twists and turns arise because of her. I can only speak for myself, but yeah, we’re getting some good roles now. as cited by India Today.

