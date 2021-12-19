“This is what annoys me the most”





Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra has dominated Bollywood as well as the Hollywood industry with her top notch acting skills. In recent years, the actress has mainly carried out projects in the West with leading actors. Although she was called a world superstar, there was a time when she had to erase some stereotypes about Bollywood when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The actress, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, will be next seen in the star of Keanu Reeves Matrix 4. In the science fiction film, the star of Baywatch plays the character named Sati. In an interview with Seth Meyers, the host admitted to Priyanka Chopra that he had long thought Bollywood was a genre. Angered by his comment, the Dostana star stood up for Bollywood like a pro and shared some misconceptions about the Hindi film industry with it. In response to Seth Meyers, Priyanka Chopra said, “This is what bothers me the most. I didn’t even think I realized that when I was working in Hindi movies Bollywood was reduced to a genre when it didn’t. We’ve got action and drama, it’s like Hollywood, but Bollywood isn’t even a place, Hollywood is a place. At Trader Joe’s, I saw flavored popcorn in Bollywood. How to give flavor to an entire industry? What would Hollywood taste like? “ Seth Meyers laughed, as the actress continued and added, “So what’s annoying is that it boils down to such a stereotype, which it doesn’t. Although the music is a very important part of our films, they don’t all turn into a random synchronized dance. Every industry has its own stereotype; every country has its own stereotype. Ever since Priyanka Chopra moved from Bollywood to Hollywood, she has remained one of the top stars. The Bajirao Mastani actress starred in the Quantico TV series and played a negative character in the Baywatch remake. She has also been seen in The White Tiger, Isnt It Romantic and We Can Be Heroes. She recently finished filming the British thriller Citadel. Outside of the series, the actress will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Must read: Robert Pattinsons the Batman isn’t the Playboy version and the reason is Nirvanas Kurt Cobain reveals Matt Reeves Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/hollywood-news/when-priyanka-chopra-blasted-seth-meyers-on-his-show-for-stereotyping-bollywood-thats-what-annoys-me-so-much/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos