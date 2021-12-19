Watch Now: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas | Culture & Leisure

I used to write an annual article offering my top 10 tips for getting the most out of a Christmas visit to Dollywood.

Sadly, I forgot to review my tips before taking a friend from Michigan to the park for their first Smoky Mountain Christmas. I have done all the things that I have warned readers not to do.

The park opened at 11 a.m. We didn’t arrive until after 3pm. We arrived hungry. I drove us to the park via the boardwalk, not Veterans Boulevard. In other words, we (more precisely, I) didn’t do any planning or preparation in advance.

My friend Mark, of course, mainly wanted to see the legendary park light show, ride his world class roller coaster and see how the place had grown. Hed last visited on a hot summer day shortly after Dollywood opened.

The parks’ scheduled closing time was 9 p.m. So we had about five hours to enjoy the rides, shows, lights, shopping, dining and selfies before it was time to find the perfect spot to watch another recent addition to Dollywoods Smoky Christmas at the mountain: the joyful and luminous light of the Holidays! fireworks.

My first instinct was to rush Mark to my favorite attractions, shops and shows. I started us off with a show, Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Pines Theater. It was nice to sit in the warm theater. I stuck my cell phone in the cup holder on the back of the seat in front of me. And we left it there when we left the theater as dusk fell and headed for Craftsmans Valley.

It was getting dark enough to really see the Christmas spectacle in Dollywood. I planned a short stop at the Robert F. Thomas Chapel on our way to the Tennessee Tornado and Wild Eagle. We got to the chapel in time for the Candlelight Carolers performing hymns and carols outside the church. It wasn’t as comfortable as a candlelight service inside the church, but it was, I thought, a nice addition to the holiday lineup.

As we walked up the valley and past Blazing Fury, it looked like the fog was starting to form. These were special effects to enhance a light show and synchronized music that engulfed the catwalk most of the time until the Tennessee Tornado. It was Mark’s first real moment of admiration at the Christmas lights of Dollywood. He took out his cell phone and began to film it.

I grabbed my phone and couldn’t find it, realizing I had left it in that cup holder in Pines. Any regular visitor to Dollywood knows this is a pretty remote piece, especially in a crowd and with someone unfamiliar with any park landmarks.

I told Mark to stay in the white and blue and green then purple cascading tunnel of light near Blazing Fury (we later learned that this light installation is called Northern Lights) and I hurry to the best of my ability. At least its descent towards the pines. I hurried and worried. I didn’t need to have it either. The theater was not yet welcoming its next audience for the last show of the evening and someone had returned my phone to the counter.

Don’t tell Mark, but I didn’t run up the hill. By the way, he doesn’t eat red meat or pork. I bought him a box of popcorn and a soda to calm his stomach before he had a roller coaster ride. He started with Wild Eagle (a 25 minute wait). In the dark. I, like Dolly, don’t ride a roller coaster. So I waited at the exit of the merry-go-round.

How was it? I asked the roller coaster expert.

Good, he said more timidly than I’ve seen in the nine years we’ve parked together. It scared my life! But it’s great. Very soft. But not knowing his route and riding him for the first time in the dark, it was disorienting. I didn’t know what was to come next.

We walked back down to Tennessee Tornado (five minute wait). After Mark disappeared from the queue, I rushed over to another of my new favorite things at the park: food trucks. Looking at the menus, I ordered a Meatball Sub ($ 12.95) and Sausage Balls (3) for $ 8. Being in a food truck inside a theme park while on vacation, I reasonably expected $ 8 to buy three scoops of Church Ladies’ Sausage. After all, it was said that they would be doused with honey.

The meatball sub alone was more than I could eat. It was delicious too. More than I expected in quantity and quality. The sausage balls were almost as big as tennis balls and tasted amazing. So Mark came back from his Tornado tour to find me with a lot of food that he doesn’t eat.

He said he didn’t want to rush anywhere just to catch another coaster, so we just walked through Wilderness Pass and finally found a place to bend over and watch Wonderful Christmas, a light show on a tree 50ft Christmas Tree at Wilderness Plaza. The final of the shows brings a burst of snow to the region. After exploring Wildwood Grove, we descended Timber Canyon and passed through another tunnel of lights called Arctic Passage.

This brought us back to the entrance to the park. It was time for the candy, especially the fudge, to take home. We took Showstreet back down which is the most colorful and concentrated area for Christmas lights. We walked around Jukebox Junction and looked for the best places to take pictures of the big red tree or the big blue tree. We went to take the train, but it was coming back from its last run. Crossing guards told us the best place to see the fireworks is Showstreet, so we headed back and found a perfect spot just as the first fireworks lit up the sky.

It was a perfect (and impressive) ending to a fun day that went smoothly without any checklists or plans.

Merry Christmas to everyone!