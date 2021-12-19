Andor actor teases his character has “a lot of different faces”





Boba Fett’s book is finally premiering on Disney + this month, but it’s not the only Star Wars content to be expected from the streaming service. Not only the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the first season of Obi wan kenobi is expected to drop in 2022, but fans will also be entitled to Star wars: Andor, the Thief one spinoff series with Diego Luna. Another big star who is going to feature in the series is Stellan Skarsgård whose acting credits range from Oh mama at Dune. However, a lot of people know his best as Erik Selvig from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s exciting to find him in a Disney franchise. In a recent conversation with screen delirium, Skarsgård spoke about the series and explained what fans can expect from his character. “The writing is really good. This is the same writer who did Thief one. And also to work with Diego Luna, who is an old friend. So I was excited about it. And then my character is … well, you’ll see. It’s fun to play because he has a lot of different faces to show, ”Skarsgård teased. This is not the first time that Skarsgård has praised Roge A writer, Tony Gilroy. In another recent interview with The daily beast, he spoke about his appreciation of the film. “As you know, they’ll shoot me if I say anything! I can’t even get a proper script. It’s printed on red paper so I can’t make copies of it, c is ridiculous! … But when I saw Thief one, it had a lot more atmosphere and seemed a bit more mature – and that was Tony Gilroy, who’s the showrunner on this one. So, hopefully this one will be a little more than falling little plastic people. “ Star Wars: Andor takes place five years before Thief one, and a new casting rumor suggests Andy Serkis is returning as villainous Supreme Leader Snoke. While the rumor has yet to be confirmed, Luna has confirmed Andor will see familiar faces for Star Wars fans. “You will definitely see some familiar faces,” Luna said. Deadline. “I can tell you about this project like no other because I can not spoil the end if you have seen [Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending. “ Are you excited for Andor come out next year? Tell us in the comments!

