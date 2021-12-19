SNL Weekend Updates Tina Fey and Michael Che Mock Elon Musk and Fox News host insurgency texts

Following a COVID epidemic among their cast, Saturday Night Live put on a makeshift show this week with a mix of skits recorded earlier in the week with host Paul Rudd and all-time classics. It all started with Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson inducting Rudd into the illustrious Five-Timers Clubone launched by Hanks, the first quintuple SNL host.

After a strange mixture of novelties and very old Christmas-themed skits, former chief writer Fey and current Michael Che sat in chairs on stage for a lean version of Weekend Update in front of a crowd of Hanks, Thompson and Rudd (they’ve got it). shot without an audience thanks to fear of COVID).

Time magazine named Elon Musk Personality of the Year. You can find out more on your phone while your Tesla drives you through a lake, Fey joked.

Next, Che took aim at Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade who texted Trump during the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, begging him to say something to make his enraged supporters (who prompted) stop trying to invade democracy.

It was revealed that on January 6, three Fox News hosts all texted Mark Meadows urging him to get Trump to cancel his supporters, Che said. And you know you’ve gone too far when Fox News says, Someone better calm those white people down!

Overall, Fey and Che made the most of it under surreal circumstances and appeared to be in good spirits.