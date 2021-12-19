Wolverine should be played by this actor





Marvel Studios has a very important task, as it must choose the perfect actor to reboot Wolverine in his cinematic universe. It must be recognized that Hugh jackman does an amazing job as Wolverine for 17 years, but it’s time they started to think about their relief. So … Who should be Marvel Studios’ new Logan? The question is not simple, but the director Matthieu vaughn gives an excellent answer. Soon they will come out The King’s Man: La primera misin, the third installment of this action saga. Its director is Matthieu vaughn who has experience in adapting comics, since he was in charge ofKick-Ass: ready to hammer (2010) and X-Men: First Generation (2011). And in a recent interview, he said he would love to reboot Wolverine and has the perfect actor for it. Choose the young Wolverine. It will be a reboot… It will be fun. It could go in a direction so different from what Hugh Jackman has shown. I think Hugh took him out of the park, but I think of all the X-Men who are the character that attracts me. Yes, Wolverine. Well he’s older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have been awesome. I think Taron Egerton could do it. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it too. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron will be my top two picks and they can do just fine. Taron Egerton would be the only one with options. Tom hardy is currently doing a Eddie Brock / Venom, so that will be totally excluded, since we will surely see him face Peter Parker / Spider-Man from Tom holland. While Aaron Taylor Johnson interpret a Pietro Maximoff in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and signed to be Kraven the hunter. The only ones left Taron Egerton be the new Wolverine. Matthieu vaughn I have already worked with Taron Egerton in the two deliveries of Kingsman (2014 and 2017), he also participated in such interesting films as Robin Hood. Outlaw, hero, legend (2018), Rocket man (2019) and almost got the role of Spider Man. Who do you think would be the perfect actor to play Wolverine? Leave us your comments below. As they wish, we can rewatch the films of the X Men in Disney plus.

