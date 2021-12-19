Entertainment
Angelina Jolie and her son Pax spend the day together in Hollywood on Brad Pitt's birthday
Angelina Jolie and her 18-year-old son Pax spend the day together with lunch and shopping in Hollywood on Brad Pitt's birthday
Angelina Jolie was spotted with her son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt on the 58th birthday of her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
The mother-of-six spent quality time with her second eldest child, 18, as they ate lunch at Sugarfish and shop at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.
Angelina, 46, wrapped in a black trench coat and covered her face with a disposable black face mask.
Angelina looked chic in a pair of gray, flared dress pants that protruded from under her outerwear.
The movie star paired them with black patent leather heels.
She wore dangling earrings and sported a chic red manicure, which was visible as she held her coat.
Her dark hair was parted off center and pulled back behind her head.
On her mask, her blue eyes stood out with black eyeliner and a dab of understated mascara, and her dark brows were well defined.
Jolie was carrying a medium black leather handbag from Christian Dior.
Pax looked much more casual in dark pants, white sneakers, and a white crew-neck t-shirt.
His look was topped with a light gray windbreaker jacket and he had a black hat handy. Like his mother, he also wore a black face mask.
The Eternals star was recently in Washington, DC with her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.
After the trip, she took to Instagram to share a long post with her 11.8 million followers.
She began the caption, “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, women and men. tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas and all survivors.
The filmmaker looked professional and feminine in a short-sleeved white button-down shirt that she tucked into a long, pleated skirt.
Although Brad and Angelina have been declared legally single since 2019, they are still working on custody details for their six children – Maddox, 20, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. .
In September, it was revealed that Brad had requested a review of the custody case after a court disqualified a private judge who had granted him shared custody.
Lawyers for the star filed a petition for review with the California Supreme Court after Judge John Ouderkirk was challenged in July, overturning the shared custody decision, according to People.
