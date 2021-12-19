The Witcher: Sweet reunion followed by heartbreaking betrayal (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, Dear Friend.]

The witcher is by no means a perfect spectacle; some dialogues can be a little banal, and all the plots do not hit the mark (the scenes of Fringilla and Francesca being the worst offenders). But the show is moving at such a pace that it doesn’t let you dwell on these flaws. I have said it before, and I will say it again, the speed at which The witcher zooming in on its plot is something to see. This episode was no exception, forgoing weeks of meandering and straight into action.

In the last episode, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) was tasked with finding Ciri (Freya Allan) and bring it to the old woman. And in no time at all, Yennefer tracks Ciri to the Temple of Melitele, a sanctuary for the sick and injured, which also helps with childbirth and training new priestesses. Gerald (Henri cavill) took Ciri there to help him with the more studious side of her training, especially since she has proven her fearlessness on the battlefield after resisting as bait to help Geralt kill a spooky creature of granite dragon.

Geralt and Yennefer’s reunion is cute, albeit fraught with tension, as Yennefer realizes that the girl she is to kidnap is her former lover Child Surprise. There is slight embarrassment as Ciri arrives on Geralt and Yennefer kissing, and later the three joke about the existence of unicorns. For a brief moment, it almost feels like family, and it’s the first time in a long time that Geralt has been able to smile. Geralt needed it, especially after losing his trusty horse Roach (RIP) in the fight against the monsters.

That’s not to say that Geralt is completely oblivious to Yennefer’s unusual behavior. He admits that she’s nervous about something. However, Yennefer plays on his discomfort due to the Brotherhood’s escape and his continued desire to have a child. She’s able to hide her true intentions from Geralt, not that it makes it easier, as Yennefer is clearly in conflict. But if she wants to regain her powers, this is what she has to do.

Ciri is certainly popular. With each passing episode, it becomes more and more clear that the young princess is at the center of this story. She is wanted by people and factions across the continent because of her power. Some of these people want to harness this power for good, while others have bad intentions.

Cahir (Eamon Farren) and Nilfgaard want Ciri to help them with their takeover. Cahir admonishes Fringilla (Me M. Khayisa) for forgetting the task at hand, invoking the name of the White Flame to bring it down. He thinks that Fringilla has turned away by helping the elves, that their appreciation for her has become addictive. It shows in the postpartum celebrations for Francesca (Mecia Simson) and Fringilla helps keep the newborn alive. The elves are grateful and indebted to Fringilla, but Cahir is determined to get back on track and find Ciri.

The assassin mage is also after Ciri at the behest of an unknown employer. And he’s dangerously close to having it after he steals the Elder blood mutation from Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) and invades the temple with a gang of thugs. Fortunately, Geralt is able to fend them off in an excellent combat streak that sees teeth broken and heads impaled on swords. But it’s this distraction that gives Yennefer the opportunity to get Ciri out of the temple, when all Geralt can do is watch for regret and betrayal.

It is not clear exactly what Ciri is and what she is capable of, but it is evident that she is essential to the future of humanity. Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh), the temple director, believes Ciri is capable of great things. While others, and Ciri herself, might think she destroys everything in her path, Nenneke believes Ciris’ power could bring peace to the world. Maybe Ciri can unite the species, elf and human, and end the cycle of hatred.

Triss (Anna Shaffer) has a less positive outlook on Ciris’ role going forward. After the vision she witnessed in the dream world of Ciris, Triss is deeply afraid of the princess. And that fear is only heightened once the Elder Blood Mutation is stolen. So Triss returns to Aretuza to warn Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) that Ciri has a power that could be fatal in the wrong hands. Triss doesn’t care about armies and battles and who is loyal to whom; she just cares about protecting humanity.

These fears are not unfounded; we have seen that Ciris’ powers have the ability to bring death and topple monoliths. And what Istredd (Royce Pierreson) learns in this episode points to Ciris’s threat. The mage visits the Codringher Detective Agency and Fenn, Simon Callow and Liz Carr form a charming duo as history-loving detectives. The trio discover a translation error in an ancient text which reveals that the elves have built themselves a walking weapon, a warrior to avenge themselves for past betrayals. Queen Calanthe was apparently aware of this and hid her Elven ancestry to protect Ciri and her family.

Is Ciri that armed warrior? It is certainly the implication. And that explains why the White Flame and others are desperate to capture her. But, at the moment, Yennefer has it, and Yennefer’s intentions are purely selfish in nature. She is not interested in arming Ciri or using her to usurp kings and queens. All Yennefer wants is his powers back, which means handing Ciri back to the old woman. It remains to be seen whether Yennefer will go through this.

