Bob’s Burger star Jay Johnston “banned” from showing alleged involvement in Capitol riots
Bob’s Burgers star Jay Johnston has been “banned” from an animated show over his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.
- Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston has been banned from the FOX animated television show for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurgency.
- After failing to appear in the show’s 12th season, two sources said the actor will not be returning to the show to voice the owner of the lively pizza place Pesto Sr.
- Johnston has not been proven to be on Capitol Hill or to have been arrested or charged in connection with the deadly riot earlier this year
- The allegations against Johnston began when the FBI took to social media to seek information on people who participated in the insurgency in March.
- People who worked with Johnston have claimed it was him in the photos and people have also come forward saying they know Jay was present.
A Bob’s Burgers voice actor has been “banned” from the hit animated television show for his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.
Jay Johnston, 53, who voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr., was kicked from FOX ahead of the start of this year’s 12th season, two sources told TheDaily beast.
The comedian previously worked on HBO’s Mr. Show comedy series with Bob and David and starred in The Sarah Silverman Program.
According to a source, the cast and crew of Bob’s Burgers and the network weren’t looking to make “a big deal” about the actor’s ouster.
Although he was essentially fired, it has not been proven that Johnston was present at the Capitol or had beenarrested or charged in connection with the deadly riot.
Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston (pictured) has been banned from the FOX animated television show due to his alleged involvement in the Jan.6 uprising.
The allegations against Johnston began when the FBI took to social media in March to seek information on people who participated in the insurgency.
The post included two photos of a person, one with a camouflage face covering and the other without, who looks surprisingly like the actor.
While it has not been confirmed to be him, tweets from people who have worked with Johnston have claimed this and people have also come forward saying they know Jay was actually there. , reported the Daily Beast.
The riot on Capitol Hill on January 6 came as Congress worked to count the Electoral College ballots and certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
After failing to appear in the show’s 12th season, two sources said the actor will not be returning to the show to voice animated pizza restaurant owner Pesto Sr. (right)
The siege followed a rally near the White House earlier in the day in which Trump urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill in a speech in which he repeated false claims that the election made him had been stolen by widespread electoral fraud.
Four people died on the day of the riot and a Capitol Hill police officer died the next day from injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police officers were injured during the hours-long melee and four police officers have since committed suicide.
Almost 700 people have been charged in the year since.
The riot also resulted in the second historic impeachment of Trump, who was accused of inciting and goading rioters.
