Additional Credit: Minute By Minute, The Watertown Actor Is Dedicated To His Job | Achievers

Ed Abbate, originally from WATERTOWN City, has been enjoying his extracurricular activities as a film extra since 2004, when the movie bug hit him during a Star Trek concert.

The latest result of Mr. Abbates’ slices in screen time concerns the recently released film, Nothing like loyalty, shot in Syracuse and available on Amazon Prime. (Synopsis: The loyalty of two men is tested when a very ungrateful and needy woman steps in between their friendship.)

Mr Abbate has appeared in about 15 films, met some fairly well-known actors and actresses, but was only paid for appearing in three of his films. But that’s okay for the actor, 61, as he hopes his roles as an extra in his films maybe turn into something extraordinary.

Independent films that I don’t get paid for give me experience and time, he said.

For example, in No Such Thing as Loyalty, created by Syracuse filmmaker Tyrone Tizak Jackson, and shot in Syracuse, Mr. Abbate plays an undercover cop and is happy with the results. He appears towards the end of the film.

I get out of the police car and stop this guy, he said. It’s like a minute, but I have a close-up scene.

But it can appear anywhere as an extra. For example, when describing another movie: I’m just playing a person watching a movie. The guy in front falls and I help him.

Mr Abbate recently quit his multi-year job at Samaritan Medical Center where he worked in the mental health department as a safety aide, to care for his girlfriend whose lung cancer recently returned. He is awaiting news of his latest audition, a film series, K-Town, which was to be shot in Kenilworth, NJ. He auditioned for a role but full production was delayed due to COVID-19.

The show’s Facebook page, described as a mob series, says its pilot is finished, with 10 more episodes in the works. A cast called for additional roles of non-speaking Italian-looking men and women.

I don’t know if I understood that or not, Mr Abbate said.

He is not a member of the Screen Actors Guild, but has received an invitation to join. He balks at his expense. SGA has a national initiation fee rate of $ 3,000 in most states, with an annual base fee of $ 200.

But Mr Abbate said he got paid for three movies he was in:

The drama of 2018 The mountain, now available on Hulu. It stars Jeff Goldblum and Tye Sheridan. It was shot in Willard, Seneca County, in the former Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane. The film is set in the 1950s. Mr. Abbate plays a psychiatric patient. Local actress Sonia conlin and his son are in the same scene, said Mr Abbate, shot dead in the auditorium of the Willard drug treatment center.

In the HBO series, Succession season 2, episode 6. A part was filmed at Lake Placid Lodge. He’s 32 seconds into the episode, on the left, next to the patio torch facing the camera. His character is a billionaire on vacation.

Cinema 2020 Above, about a 5 year old girl who lives in abandoned New York subway tunnels with her mother. Part of it was shot in Rochester.

I play a tunnel dweller, Mr Abbate said. It also has talk lines and a close up.

Mr Abbate became interested in acting in 2004 when a colleague at Samaritan Medical Center asked him if he was interested in being an extra in the production of a Star Trek fan episode, New Voyages, set in Ticonderoga. , in Essex County, where Star Trek super fan James Cawley has reconstructed replicas of many of the TV show’s sets. Mr. Cawley now operates The Star Trek: tour of the sets of the original series, with fully licensed sets from CBS, the home of the original Star Trek series.

Mr. Abbate was on eight Star Trek fan episodes that were filmed in Ticonderoga before the installation became a tour. In these films, he played an extra, Lieutenant Hallier.

He often works with Syracuse DiBernardo Productions, which provides the main and background cast for television, film and commercial projects.

Mr. Abbate did not tire of his dedication to seeking movie roles.

Worth it, he said. You can show people what you can do.

Among productions in the central New York area, Mr. Abbate has been involved in:

Pain (as Store Clerk) and No Such Thing as Loyalty, All Grown Up Entertainment, Syracuse, produced by Tyrone Tizak Jackson.

A cop in Anti-Heroes and Return to Clarke County, E&H Productions, Utica, produced by Shawn Uebele.

A mercenary in My Brother Cain and My Brother Cain 2, MindTwist Media, Utica, produced by Chris Flores.

A bar patron in The Man With No Pants, Mad Angel Films, Utica, produced by Matt Peters.

A cop in Three Days in the Woods 2, Mad Angel Films.

An extra in the 2015 film The Egan Murders, produced by Glen T. Curry. The film is about the murder of brothers Peter W. Egan Jr., 27, of Sackets Harbor, and Gerald F. Egan, 19, of Watertown, in a rest area on Interstate 81 in the town of Pamelia. It is inspired by the book Jefferson County Egan Murders: Nightmare on New Years Eve 1964 co-written by David C. Shampine, former Watertown Daily Times reporter who died in 2017 and Daniel T. Boyer.

Last week, Mr. Abbate traveled to Syracuse for his latest project. He stars as an extra in Ralphies Gym, which stars Jesse Eisenberg, known for his Oscar nominated role as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film The Social Network. Mr. Abbate plays a skinny Latino with headphones. Mr. Eisenberg and Mr. Abbate were filmed in the same scene at the Destiny USA Mall. We looked at each other in our scene, Mr Abbate said.

It was another paid movie for Mr. Abbate; his fourth. He said he received $ 182 for eight hours of work. Most of the time you’re sitting there, he said. Plus, they fed you.