Pioneer VCT Fund buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, …

Investment company Pioneer VCT Fund (Current portfolio) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the quarter ended Q3 2021 , according to the most recent documents from the investment firm, Pioneer VCT Fund. As of Q3 2021, Pioneer VCT Fund owns 44 shares with a total value of $ 142 million. These are the details of purchases and sales.

New purchases: LYV, RAIN, UNH, EOG,

Added positions: PYPL, EA, PLNT, UPS, CRM, BIIB, MSFT, LRCX, COST, ELAN, TMO, AKAM, UNP, KO, HD, MLM,

Reduced positions: NVDA, V, GOOGL, ULTA, ADI, IFF, CAT, BKNG, CARR, A, SLB, CME, AMZN, EL, AAPL, MDT, ETN, TFC, DHR, NKE, WFC, MSTR,

Solder: MA, FCX, MMM, BABA, FDX, MRK, DIS, SBUX, CTAS, CHD,

Here are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer VCT Fund

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) – 3,608 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) – 30,126 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. 9.14% added shares Apple Inc (AAPL) – 51,050 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) – 145,535 shares, 4.75% of total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) – 34,247 stocks, 4.03% of total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%

New purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated a stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 74.79 to $ 93.64, with an estimated average price of $ 84.28. The stock is now trading at around $ 105.140,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 2.44%. The holding was 38,146 shares as of 09/30/2021.

New purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated a stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 574.03 to $ 680.96, with an estimated average price of $ 621.14. The stock is now trading at around $ 619,280,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.28%. The holding was 3,004 shares as of 09/30/2021.

New purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated a stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 390.74 to $ 429.71, with an estimated average price of $ 414.25. The stock is now trading at around $ 487.120,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.01%. There were 3,670 shares held as of 09/30/2021.

New purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated a stake in EOG Resources Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 64.26 to $ 85.99, with an estimated average price of $ 73.01. The stock is now trading at around $ 84,000,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.84%. The holding was 14,900 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Pioneer VCT Fund increased its stake in PayPal Holdings Inc to 148.47%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 259 to $ 308.53, with an estimated average price of $ 283.9. The stock is now trading at around $ 186,200,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 2.17%. The holding was 19,833 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Addition: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Pioneer VCT Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc to 112.58%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 126.4 to $ 146.6, with an estimated average price of $ 140.49. The stock is now trading at around $ 127.520,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.47%. The holding was 27,655 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

The Pioneer VCT fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc to 126.25%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 68.99 to $ 82.13, with an estimated average price of $ 75.98. The stock is now trading at around $ 82.130,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.11%. The holding was 35,949 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

The Pioneer VCT fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc to 34.45%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 182.1 to $ 214.26, with an estimated average price of $ 197.6. The stock is now trading at around $ 206.590000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase is 0.8%. The holding was 24,294 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Pioneer VCT Fund increased its stake in Salesforce.com Inc to 87.13%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 237.55 to $ 285.63, with an estimated average price of $ 254.07. The stock is now trading at around $ 252.930,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.66%. The holding was 7,472 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Addition: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

The Pioneer VCT fund increased its stake in Biogen Inc to 128.97%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 282.99 to $ 369.05, with an estimated average price of $ 328.16. The stock is now trading at around $ 237.430,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.59%. The holding was 5,216 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Out of stock: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pioneer VCT Fund sold a stake in Mastercard Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 337.38 to $ 393.26, with an estimated average price of $ 363.45.

Sold out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pioneer VCT Fund sold a stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 30.48 to $ 38.73, with an estimated average price of $ 35.25.

Out of stock: 3M Co (MMM)

Pioneer VCT Fund sold a stake in 3M Co. Selling prices ranged from $ 175.42 to $ 202.83, with an estimated average price of $ 193.88.

Sold out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pioneer VCT Fund sold a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Selling prices ranged from $ 145.08 to $ 221.87, with an estimated average price of $ 182.3.

Sold out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pioneer VCT Fund sold a stake in Merck & Co Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 71.68 to $ 78.83, with an estimated average price of $ 76.11.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Pioneer VCT Fund sold a stake in FedEx Corp. Selling prices ranged from $ 219.29 to $ 299.67, with an estimated average price of $ 271.73.

