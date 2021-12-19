Actor of Aarya Ankur Bhatia: This show gave me great visibility | Web series

Ankur Bhatia has been in the film industry for quite some time now with films such as Haseena Parkar (2017) and Sarbjit (2016) to his credit. But his breakthrough as an actor came with the web series Aarya, an Emmy nominated show.

Talking about the opportunities that presented themselves long after the show, which recently dropped out of its second season, he says, gave me great exposure as it was one of the most watched web series last year. As an actor, I have always been honest and put all my sincere efforts into all of my past films, but because Aarya was very successful, I had the chance to present my profession to a wider audience. I am truly grateful for that.

The sequels are tricky, especially when the premiere was such a success, but Bhatia, who plays Sushmita’s brother Sens Sangram on the series, reveals he had no reluctance to reprise the role. On the contrary, he was looking forward to being back on set to shoot the second season.

I was super confident for season 2. We had a lot of discussions and workshops before we went to shoot the second season and so everyone involved had a very clear vision of where we were heading, adds. he does.

Like everyone else, filming in the midst of the pandemic hasn’t been easy for the 41-year-old either. Elaborating on the challenges faced by the team, Bhatia adds, We had worked a lot and filming Season 2 during Covid-19, was a difficult ordeal. We shot in a bubble in Rajasthan and had to take a break when the second wave of Covid-19 peaked and then started again isolated at a resort town in Mumbai.

When asked what else had kept him busy, and the actor shares, the job really kept me on the run. I had shot a film directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar in Abu Dhabi for the past few weeks and have now started filming for the second season of Repression.